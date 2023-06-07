Submit Release
EU-funded feature film Varvara starts screening in Moldova

The EU-funded feature film Varvara starts screening in Moldova from today. The film is also scheduled to be presented in Tiraspol.

The day before, on 6 June, the film, produced by Sergiu Cumatrenco and directed by Anatol Durbală, premiered at the Presidential Palace in Chisinau.

The film is about Sasha, an ordinary plumber who tries to live an honest life, and the film revolves around an important choice the protagonist has to make. 

In 2020, the producers of Varvara received a grant of over €35,000 within the framework of the EU ‘Confidence Building Measures Programme’, implemented by UNDP. The filming took place during 2021-2022.  The cast and production team consisted of professionals from both banks of the river.

The Confidence Building Measures Programme, financed by the European Union and implemented by UNDP, strengthens trust between the inhabitants of both banks of the Nistru river, by involving them in joint development projects.

