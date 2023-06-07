Armenia: socio-cultural initiative opens in Gyumri with EU support

On 6 June, the Oda cultural room opened its doors in Gyumri, Armenia. The opening ceremony was accompanied by a live music performance of national instruments followed by a shadow theatre performance.

The Oda cultural room, located at 11 Tigran Mets avenue, is a socio-cultural initiative that will host cultural events dedicated to music, art, and poetry. It aims to revive old traditions and contribute to the development of cultural tourism in Gyumri.

“The support to the Oda cultural room once again proves the EU commitment to promote cultural exchange and the preservation of the diverse heritage of countries, supporting the development of cultural tourism. I hope that the Oda will become a place for inspiration and a place where tradition and innovation coexist in harmony,” Frank Hess, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Armenia, said at the opening ceremony.

The creation of the Oda cultural room was made possible through the support of the EU4Business ‘Innovative Tourism and Technology Development for Armenia’ project, co-funded by the European Union and the Federal Republic of Germany and implemented by GIZ (the German development agency).

