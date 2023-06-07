Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict: EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus visits Yerevan

EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar visited Armenia on 6 June.

In Yerevan, he met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

His meetings follow recent high-level EU meetings with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, notably in Brussels on 14 May, and in Chisinau on 1 June, on the margins of the European Political Community summit.

The next trilateral meeting between the two countries and the EU is planned for 21 July.

After his visit to Yerevan, Toivo Klaar will travel to Baku for similar consultations with the Azerbaijani leadership.

