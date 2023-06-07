Moldova: Rock at the Fortress concert by the Tigin Castle on 10 June

On 10 June, the Rock at the Fortress concert will take place at Tighina Castle in Moldova.

The EU-supported event is being held for the fifth year in a row. The Moldovan National Youth Orchestra traditionally takes part in it.

This year’s edition will bring together 60 musicians from both banks of the Nistru River, who will reinterpret legendary rock songs by Led Zeppelin, Queen, Aerosmith, Metallica, Scorpions, AC/DC, Coldplay, Rammstein, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and others.

This year’s concert will mark the completion of the first phase of conservation and restoration work carried out at Tighina Castle (Bender) with the financial support of the European Union as part of the Confidence Building Measures programme, implemented by UNDP. The restoration works are expected to increase the tourist potential of the city.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased here: https://bit.ly/45zGGiW

Ahead of the event, the orchestra’s musicians are holding flash mobs on public transport to attract locals to the concert.

