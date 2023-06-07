EMU FLEPS Assistant Director Assist. Prof. Dr. Nazan Doğruer Elected as a Member of the ILA-ICC Executive Board

Assist. Prof. Dr. Nazan Doğruer, Assistant Director of the Eastern Mediterranean University Foreign Languages and English Preparatory School (FLEPS) attended the International Language Association - International Certificate Conference (ILA-ICC) meeting for the election of executive board members and the president in May. EMU FLEPS has been invited to the candidacy for Executive Board Membership for the ILA-ICC, of which it has been a member for three years. In the ILA-ICC, which included 31 educational institutions from 15 different countries and was held in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, Assist. Prof. Dr. Nazan Doğruer accepted the candidacy for the Board Membership and has been elected as a member of the ILA-ICC Executive Board for a period of three years.

During their term, the Executive Board Members will protect the interests of the ILA-ICC while having a say in the management of activities and resources. Releasing a statement regarding this matter, EMU FLEPS r expressed their pride in announcing the election of Nazan Doğruer as a member of the ILA-ICC Executive Board. FLEPS also wishes her success in representing the school on such a prestigious international platform for a period of three years.