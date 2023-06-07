EMU Special Education Club Hosted SOBE Foundation Education Director Alperen Sağdıç

In scope of the event organized by the Special Education Club operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate Student Clubs Unit, Alperen Sağdıç, Education Director of the Selçuklu Autistic Individuals Education (SOBE) Foundation, gave a conference titled “Technology Supported Education in Special Education” at EMU Mustafa Afşin Ersoy Hall. Academicians and students showed great interest in the conference.

During the conference, which was an inspiring event for educators, students and all those interested in educational technologies, Sağdıç talked about teachers' use of technology in the classroom. Addressing the effects of technology on learning, Sağdıç also discussed artificial intelligence and education in his speech. Sağdıç, who provided information to the participants about the assistive technologies used in education and the innovations that the developing technology will bring for individuals in need of special education, also shared the developmental methods applied using technology in special education schools with the students. Lastly, Sağdıç talked about future opportunities and challenges and various success stories.