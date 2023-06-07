Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ: TEAM), Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU), and Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ: TEAM)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (i) macroeconomic factors were having a material adverse impact on Atlassian’s business; (ii) the slowing conversions from free to paid customers the Company was experiencing constituted a negative trend; (iii) paid user growth also had slowed; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s positive statements about the Company’s financial guidance, business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company repeatedly touted the competitive advantages provided by Kornit’s technology and assured investors that the Company faced virtually no meaningful competition in the “direct-to-garment” printing market, while also assuring investors that there was strong demand for Kornit’s digital printing systems and consumable products, such as textile inks, as well as for the services the Company provides customers to maintain and manage its digital printers, and to manage customer workflow. The allegations continue that management knew, or at a minimum, recklessly disregarded, that the Company’s digital printing business was plagued by severe quality control problems and customer service deficiencies, that those problems and deficiencies caused Kornit to cede market share to competitors, which, in turn, led to a decrease in the Company’s revenue as customers went elsewhere for their digital printing needs.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBU)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Offering Documents in connection with the Company’s IPO made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CB-010’s treatment effect was not as durable as the Company had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, CB-010’s clinical and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Global Payments, Inc. (NYSE: GPN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Active Network, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, used deceptive and abusive acts and practices to dupe its customers into enrolling in Active Network’s discount club; (ii) since July 2011, Active Network, and by extension, Global Payments, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (iii) since 2011, Global Payments failed to properly monitor its subsidiary from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (iv) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (v) Global Payments’ revenues were in part the product of Active Network’s unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a Global Payments investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@lifshitzlaw.com.

