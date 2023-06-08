Colorado Governor Polis Proclaims June 22nd as Protect Our Rivers Day
Nonprofit organization, Protect Our Rivers is thrilled and honored to announce that Colorado Governor Polis has proclaimed June 22nd as Protect Our Rivers Day.
It's an honor to be recognized by Governor Polis for the important work we do as an organization. We thank him and his team for shining a light on the importance of healthy river ecosystems.”DENVER, CO, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Protect Our Rivers is thrilled and honored to announce that Governor Jared Polis has proclaimed June 22nd as Protect Our Rivers Day to recognize the organization's work and the countless supporters that work to help preserve the health of the nation's essential waterways.
— Scott Coe, Board Chair of Protect Our Rivers.
Project Our Rivers is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting and preserving natural river ecosystems through active volunteer-driven river cleanup and education events. The holiday is an important annual reminder that every individual can play a part in protecting rivers to help ensure that future generations can discover the solace, adventure, and harmony that healthy rivers provide to us all.
"Our organization is powered by a passionate community of volunteers and partners," adds Executive Director, Sarah Nelson. "This designation is something we enthusiastically share with the thousands of people who come out and join us across Colorado and beyond to help keep rivers clean."
To commemorate the day, Protect Our Rivers will celebrate the first annual Protect Our Rivers Day with a river cleanup on the Big Thompson River followed by a celebration at Loveland Aleworks. Sponsored by Loveland Ford, the event will take place on Thursday, June 22nd, and is open to the public and free to attend.
While Protect Our Rivers has organized over 80 cleanups on critical watersheds across Colorado, Utah, Montana, and other areas of the U.S., this will be their first cleanup event on the Big Thompson River. "With every new river, we have the chance to not only protect riparian river habitats but also to introduce new volunteers to the power healthy rivers hold for all of us," says Nelson.
To join an upcoming cleanup event or learn more about how to support Protect Our Rivers, visit protectourrivers.org.
About Protect Our Rivers
Protect Our Rivers is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that works to make a lasting impact on river health through active conservation, education, and access. Protect Our Rivers organizes river cleanups across Colorado and beyond, and provides hands-on educational tools to teach young river stewards about micro-trash and pollution, rural and urban watersheds, and human-caused problems rivers face today. Their programs connect people to rivers and empower communities to take action to ensure we can pass forward healthy rivers to future generations.
Established in 2023 by Protect Our Rivers, Protect Our Rivers Day was created to protect and conserve rivers that serve as lifelines in communities all over the world. The holiday is a reminder that we can all play a part in protecting rivers and help ensure that future generations can discover the solace, adventure, and harmony that healthy rivers provide us all.
