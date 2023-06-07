Psyllium Market to be Worth US$ 679.39 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Psyllium Market Benefiting from Rising Consumption of Nutraceutical and Functional Foods Worldwide

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to this new report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global psyllium market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% and reach US$ 679.39 million by the end of 2033. Increasing consumption of psyllium husk and seeds by various sectors, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, etc., is set to contribute to market growth opportunities over the coming years.



Rising demand for nutraceutical foods and functional foods such as psyllium is predicted to positively impact market growth. Psyllium is becoming popular owing to its foaming properties. It also finds applications due to its medicinal properties to treat different diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), diarrhea, cancer colon, and diabetes. Further, the market is also driven by the growing awareness of healthy eating, rising demand for herbal remedies, and changing lifestyles.

Psyllium is primarily known due to its nutraceutical properties. It’s an herb that is used as a dietary fiber. Furthermore, dietary strands that are sourced from psyllium are used by consumers as pharmaceutical enhancements and food fixings to assist in weight control and diminish serum lipid levels. Psyllium is also helpful in controlling the level of glucose among diabetic patients.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global psyllium market stands at US$ 281.77 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for psyllium is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% through 2033.

The market is projected to reach a value of US$ 679.39 million by the end of 2033.

Sales of psyllium in China are projected to reach US$ 135.20 million by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for psyllium in dietary supplements is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 452.5 million by the end of 2033.

The United Kingdom market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033.

Sales of psyllium in India are set to surge ahead at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2033.



“Growing use of psyllium as a base in various personal care products is predicted to drive market growth. The food and refreshment industry also uses psyllium to enhance the fiber content of its products,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Gayatri Psyllium Industries

Balisana Isabgol

JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd.

Ispasen Remedies

Metamucil

Nature’s Way

Premcem Gums Pvt. Ltd.

NOW Foods

K V Agro Products Ltd.

Natren

Psyllium Labs LLC

Rainbow Light

Shubh Psyllium Industries

Shree Mahalaxmi Psyllium Pvt. Ltd.

Satnam Psyllium Industries



Growing Demand for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals

There has been a noteworthy increase in the demand for psyllium because of its versatile properties and various applications. The rising traction for functional food varieties along with the growing demand for nutraceuticals, including psyllium, is predicted to generate lucrative opportunities for key players.

The psyllium market is expanding at a significant rate owing to the pharmacological and medicinal properties of its products. In the present world, psyllium is acting as one of the prominent therapies to cure multiple illnesses including, diabetes, colon diseases, provocative guts, and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs). Moreover, rising interest in natural cures along with increasing mindfulness toward solid eating habits is estimated to widen the horizon for industry players over the coming decade.

Key Market Players

Leading suppliers of psyllium are investing in product advancements, ensuring product quality. Prominent companies manufacturing psyllium are Gayatri Psyllium Industries, Balisana Isabgol, JYOT Overseas Pvt. Ltd., Ispasen Remedies, Metamucil, Nature’s Way, Premcem Gums Pvt. Ltd., NOW Foods, K V Agro Products Ltd., Natren, Psyllium Labs LLC, Rainbow Light, Shubh Psyllium Industries, Shree Mahalaxmi Psyllium Pvt. Ltd., and Satnam Psyllium Industries.

Segmentation of Psyllium Industry Research Report

By Product Type : Seeds Husks

By Form : Powder Capsules Granules Wafers

By Origin : Organic Non-organic

By Application : Dietary Supplements Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Animal Feed Cosmetics & Personal Care Industrial

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the psyllium market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (seeds, husks), form (powder, capsules, granules, wafers), origin (organic, non-organic), and application (dietary supplements, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, cosmetics & personal care, industrial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

