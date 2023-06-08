Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s Name is a Crystallization of Their Near 70 Years

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Ford Logo Don Hinds Ford, Inc. strives to meet its customers' expectations as it has for the past several decades.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s reputation is well-founded in its history. Customers can hardly find a reason not to visit.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Although not the oldest business in the state of Indiana, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has witnessed some of America's most history-shaking moments. Coming out of the World Wars, this Ford dealership started in the summer of 1955 and weathered the Civil Rights Movement that shook the country into the modern age. As the business is approaching its 70th year, it continues to stick steadfastly to its motto and standards from its founding year, providing ample reason for new and recurring customers to buy from them.

The dealership was formally opened by Don Hinds. Even after he retired, he remained a central role model and figure of the dealership. According to older staff members that had the opportunity to know him during his life, despite being half-retired, he still showed up at the dealership, ready to help wherever necessary. However, the story of Don Hinds Ford, Inc., the dealership, isn't the story of Don Hinds, although he plays a central role in its foundation. Even after he handed over the reins to his successor, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. still remains a heavyweight in the automotive industry within the greater Indianapolis area.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is one of the largest dealerships in the Indianapolis area. Part of it can be attributed to its long years within the community. However, the rest can be credited to the three factors that the dealership prides itself on:

- Dedication to Customer Service

- Generations of Being Family-Owned

- Involved in the Community



Success Built On Years With the Community

They live by their motto - "Doing the Right Thing." Rather than chasing profits, the dealership prioritizes ensuring its customers are satisfied with what they drive away with. Whether it's high-quality auto service or a vehicle that checks off all the boxes, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. listens to its customers first and foremost.

The dealership attributes most of its success to the immense support it receives from the community. Even now, almost 70 years later, it garners attention from new and recurring customers despite the recession the automotive industry finds itself in. Even the staff members from varying departments think it's amazing that generations of customers visit the dealership because of their stout belief that Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s quality services and treatment will remain the same as it has since 1955.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. believes that the customer's needs come first. So, when a new or returning customer comes through the dealership's doors, the staff will show them the sincerity that has existed since the dealership's founding year. This Ford dealer listens to what their customers have to say and strives to meet any reasonable demands set by the community.

To maintain its deep connection with the community, Don Hinds Ford, Inc. continues to improve its facilities and services to live up to its customers' expectations. Despite the overall industry's difficulty, this Ford dealer continues to maintain a steady amount of inventory for its customers. The dealership has set plans in motion to continue expanding and refining its service center for recurring customers. It also has improved its selection of auto parts and services to ensure everyone in its community can keep driving.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. will likely continue being a stalwart cornerstone of their community. Every year, the dealership gives back to its community through various charity events, such as Horsepower for Heroes and the Ford Warrior in Pink Foundation. Even as the dealership reaches its 70th birthday, it's likely that it will continue to uphold its tradition and beliefs as a Ford dealer that has a family-friendly feel.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. With the higher demand for service to differentiate between different dealerships, this Ford dealer strives to meet the needs of its local communities and provide the best it can offer. For more information, contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at Donhindsford@donhindsford.com.

