Kaviisai Vallavan signs Global deal with Noizbloc
Rapper Kaviisai Vallavan has added a feather to his cap by signing a global deal with Noizbloc.CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapper Kaviisai Vallavan has added a feather to his cap by signing a global deal with Noizbloc. The 31-year-old singer, who is best known for hit songs like "EL-YAH," "En Kanave," and "Theemaigal," said he is looking forward to starting a "new chapter" in his life.
Kaviisai Vallavan inks global deal with Noizbloc on June 7, 2023. "It's an hour for Tamil music to break into the global standards, and we're at a turning point in the independent music industry" he stated.
Introducing Kaviisai Vallavan, a renowned musician from South India. He signs an exclusive deal with Noizbloc. Noizbloc is a record label and music distribution company who is actively distributing soundtracks.
About Noizbloc
Noizbloc was founded on June 12, 2022, by Deri Lorus, who is a music producer and singer-songwriter from Chennai. Digital and physical distribution, label services including marketing and promotion, market intelligence and global strategies, management and payment of royalties, management of publishing and neighbouring rights, synchronisation licences, and video network Noizbloc has developed one of the most advanced technological tools on the market to give our partners efficient and transparent control of their content. A user-friendly online platform also provides daily reporting and a monthly payment system.
