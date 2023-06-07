VIDEO: Capito: Public-Private Partnerships Critical for U.S. Army Corps Restoration Projects

Click here to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.



WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, participated in a full committee hearing on ecosystem restoration projects of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

HIGHLIGHTS:

IMPORTANCE OF PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIPS IN GETTING PROJECTS DONE: “I know it was a public-private partnership. And can you talk about the public-private partnerships, both in this case and others that you see in your state, and how they really helped to get to completion of projects?”

ON WAYS TO IMPROVE COLLABORATION, INCREASE EFFICIENCY: “Are there any additional authorities that you feel that would allow the Corps to better assist non-federal partners? The reason I think that's important is for the examples that you all put forward. We have heard some rumblings sometimes having dealt with the Corps myself, sometimes needing a little bit more assistance for them to be able to help their non-federal partners. Did you find that was a challenge or not? Are you finding that?”

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s questions.

Click HERE to watch Ranking Member Capito’s opening statement.



# # #