Rekha Rao, CEO of Hello Products, Joins LOLA's Board Through the Women on Boards Project

LOLA's Board Placement to Further Increase LOLA's Brand Awareness in the Feminine Care Space

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LOLA, a clean feminine care brand, is pleased to announce the addition of Rekha Rao to its Board of Directors. Rao’s placement was supported through the company’s involvement with the Women On Boards Project, a nonprofit founded to promote and increase the number of executive women serving on the Boards of early-stage consumer companies. Founded in 2020 by consumer industry leaders, the Women on Boards Project partners with investors at top venture capital and private equity firms to place qualified female executives on the boards of their portfolio companies. Rao’s appointment to LOLA’s board is another initiative aimed at empowering accomplished women to take on key decision-making roles in various industries.

LOLA is a revolutionary brand that is transforming reproductive health and wellness. With a mission to empower and support women at every stage of the life cycle, LOLA offers a range of thoughtfully designed, high-quality feminine care products that are clean, safe, and environmentally conscious. The brand is also dedicated to providing accessible education for everyone, and regularly taps experts to shed light on everything from first periods to hot flashes. With LOLA, women can confidently take charge of their reproductive health at any age knowing they have a brand that understands their unique needs and offers reliable products to meet them.

"We’re thrilled to have Rekha Rao join our esteemed board of directors," said Amy Fisher, CEO at LOLA. "Her vast industry knowledge, entrepreneurial spirit, and unwavering dedication to gender equality make her an ideal addition to our team. We are confident that Rekha's unique insights and strategic acumen will contribute significantly to our ongoing growth and success."

Rao, who spent more than twenty years at Colgate-Palmolive, now serves as the CEO of Hello Products, a natural oral care brand. For nearly the last decade, she desired to find a board seat where her experience and point of view would help accelerate the business and do so in a category that had personal meaning. As a mother of an 18-year-old and a woman of color, she is all too familiar with the struggles and disparities that women of color face and has always felt a calling to drive change and create a positive impact. When LOLA approached Rao, it made perfect sense that her first board role would be with a company that looks to educate consumers by shining a light on the racial and social disparities that contribute to reproductive inequity. LOLA had a specific vision of what they hoped this new voice could bring to the boardroom and wanted to fill the seat with someone who had an extensive corporate background with small brand execution; a significant understanding of the frequency use of commodities; and international experience. When the Women on Boards Project put forth Rao, a 23-year Colgate-Palmolive veteran, LOLA knew they had found their candidate.

"I am honored and delighted to be a part of LOLA's board of directors," said Rekha Rao. "I firmly believe that diverse perspectives lead to better decision-making and drive long-term success. Through the Women on Boards Project, we can create a more inclusive and equitable future for women in leadership positions. I am eager to collaborate with the talented individuals at LOLA to drive positive change and make a lasting impact."

"The Women on Boards Project is thrilled to offer our support to LOLA, as they present a seamless solution for individuals to access menstrual products tailored specifically to their needs," stated Brianna Rizzo, Board Member of the Women on Boards Project. "Rekha's enthusiasm for consumer brands is invigorating, and we are confident that her innovative ideas will propel the brand to new heights."

For more information, visit mylola.com and WOBproject.com.

About LOLA

In July 2015, LOLA disrupted the period care industry by asking a simple question: "What's in a tampon?" Founded by women with sky-high standards, LOLA believes in transparency and supplying high-quality, clean products that are free of mystery ingredients. With three focus categories—periods, sex, and vaginal health—LOLA helps ensure that everyone feels educated, empowered, and in control of their reproductive health and wellness at any stage in the journey. Not only does LOLA deliver clean products, they also work closely with a panel of trusted experts who are ready to answer questions and bust common myths about intimate topics. From fun and informative social media content to educational articles on the brand’s blog, The Spot, LOLA does not shy away from engaging with their community on the "taboo" questions that deserve real, authentic, and trusted answers. Visit mylola.com to learn more about the brand.

About Women on Boards Project

Women on Boards Project was created in 2020 by consumer industry leaders to increase the number of women serving on the boards of early-stage consumer companies, while also expanding diversity. Women on Boards Project partners with strategic partners and investors at leading venture capital and private equity firms to place women executive leaders on the boards of their portfolio companies. The Women on Boards Project is closing the representation gap of corporate Boards through the addition of women, which reflects the considerable consumer buying power of this demographic. For more information, please visit WOBproject.com.