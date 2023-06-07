Nékter Juice Bar® Continues Expanding through California; New Store Coming to Apple Valley on June 17th
First 50 customers to receive Free Nekter goodie bags; Plus, Free Juices & Smoothies from 10 am – 2 pm.APPLE VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Come celebrate the opening of the newest Nékter Juice Bar® in San Bernardino County's Apple Valley. Aman and Gagan Batta, experienced franchisees and brothers, will lead the newest Nékter location. The grand opening event on June 17th, 2023, is open to the public and features free 16-ounce juices and smoothies from 10 am to 2 pm. In addition, the first 50 visitors will receive Free Nekter Goodie Bags*, including coupons and customized tumblers.
The Batta brothers have been in the food business for 20 years, gaining an excellent reputation in the food franchise industry. The Apple Valley Nékter is a new addition to the Batta brothers' 23 other Nékter locations, including the Beaumont location that opened last May.
“My brother Gagan Batta and I started our career in the food business in fast food chain franchises at a very early age. Then a healthy lifestyle change inspired us towards the Nékter Juice Bar franchise, which completely transformed our business structure," said Aman Batta, Co-Owner of the Apple Valley Nékter Juice Bar. “At Nekter, franchisees are treated like family and receive flexible and supportive assistance throughout all stages of their business - from construction to operation to marketing. Thanks to Nekter's high-quality food and effective business model, we were drawn to the brand."
Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.
Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their dietary needs and tastes. The simple Nékter menu features six fresh juices, seven smoothies, five açaí bowls, and various healthy snacks. They focus on clean, healthy eating that tastes as good as it makes you feel.
The grand opening celebration also includes hourly raffles for a chance to win Free Nekter for Three Months, with 24 winners in total*. The Apple Valley Nekter will also give away 100 cooler bags to guests in line at noon*. Additionally, $35 cleanses will be available for purchase all day.
The Apple Valley Nékter is a space in San Bernardino County located at 18165 US HIGHWAY 18 #2, Apple Valley, CA92307. The store is open daily from 7:00 am-8:00 pm. In addition, the location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @nekterjuicebar. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
*Free Nekter for Three Months equals to one 16-ounce free Smoothie, Juice, or Acai Bowl once a week for 13 weeks. The raffle will be held each hour from 10 am – 2 pm, with six winners each round.
*Only the first 50 guest in line on the opening day will get the Free Nekter Goodie Bag. RSVPing does NOT mean you'll get Free Nekter Goodie Bag.
*Only the first 100 people in line at noon will receive a Free Nekter Cooler Bag. RSVPing does NOT mean you'll get Free Nekter Cooler Bag.
About Nékter Juice Bar®
Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is an award-winning modern juice bar concept offering guests a delicious selection of fresh, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and healthy snacks at nearly 200 restaurants in the United States.
Nékter has become one of the restaurant industry's most successful brands. Now with restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Colorado, Washington State, and North Carolina, Nékter plans to expand nationally to 425 restaurants by 2024. In addition, Nékter will open in Atlanta, Chicago, Florida, Louisiana, New Mexico, South Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia metropolitan area within the next few years.
Nékter was named “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News, ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®, and listed on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.
