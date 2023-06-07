Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR), Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), and Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Offering Materials in connection with the Company’s merger with Boston Private Bank & Trust Company contained untrue statements of material fact and materially incomplete statements, and omitted material facts that were both required by governing regulations and necessary to make the statements not misleading.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges the Company failed to disclose to investors: (i) that Spirit lacked effective production quality controls; (ii) that, as a result, Spirit incorrectly installed fittings designed to join the aft fuselage to the vertical tail for some Boeing 737 Max airplanes that Spirit sent to Boeing; (iii) that, as a result, Spirit would have to develop an inspection and repair procedure for the affected fuselages; (iv) that the foregoing would negatively impact Spirit’s financial results; and (v) that as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that TDS and its subsidiary, UScellular, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had no reason to believe UScellular’s “free upgrade” promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing UScellular’s postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies’ decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular’s profitability substantially declined.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible securities laws violations and/or breaches of fiduciary duties in connection with allegations that the Company made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

