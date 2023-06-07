Nationwide Homes in Martinsville, Virginia, Provides Showcase Duplex for MHI’s “Homes on the Hill” Advocacy Event in Washington, D.C.

Facility produces, transports and stages manufactured home on the National Mall to showcase its affordable housing solution and champion the dream of homeownership

/EIN News/ -- MARTINSVILLE, Va., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide Homes, a member of Cavco Industries, Inc. (“Cavco” or the “Company”) and its Family Home Brands, announced today that its Martinsville, Virginia, production facility has built, transported and staged a modular home featured on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. this week for the Manufactured Housing Institute’s (MHI) “Homes on the Hill” advocacy event, of which Cavco is a Partner Sponsor. This two-day initiative, organized in collaboration with the Innovative Housing Showcase hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), returned June 6-7 to Capitol Hill, with representatives from Nationwide Homes and Cavco joining to advocate for the industry and showcase the value of manufactured homes to policymakers, affordable housing influencers and supporters, the media and consumers.



This year, Cavco and Nationwide is displaying the Sanibel model, a one-level duplex with a shared porch that’s great for infill and narrow lots that are popular in urban neighborhoods. Each of the two units is 914 sqft with 885 sqft of living space, two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an open layout in the living areas. For additional affordability over the life of the home, this model meets the energy efficiency requirements for designation as an EPA ENERGY STAR Version 3.1 Single-Family New Home (Rev 11).

“Cavco is thrilled to return to the nation’s capital to exhibit our affordable solutions to the country’s severe housing deficit,” said Cavco CEO and President Bill Boor. “Homes on the Hill is a unique opportunity to show policy makers the quality of today’s factory-built homes and talk with them about removing barriers to the most affordable form of unsubsidized home ownership. This year, we are displaying a duplex model as a multi-family option for much needed infill projects and workforce housing. Additionally, we are extremely proud of this home’s ENERGY STAR designation for a lifetime of energy efficiency and cost savings.”

Leaders from Cavco and Nationwide, including Cavco CEO Bill Boor, Don Aheron, General Manager, Nationwide Homes, Martinsville, Virginia, Cavco President of Manufacturing Brian Cira, Vice President of Sales Eric Coulter and other members of the Cavco national sales team will be on hand to meet with key policymakers, encourage congressional leaders to vote to protect this vital source of affordable homes and answer questions about manufactured and modular homes for the general public.

Manufactured housing is the largest form of unsubsidized affordable housing in the country, and the only type of housing built to a federal construction and safety standard – the Manufactured Home Construction and Safety Standards, also known as “the HUD Code.” The HUD Code’s single regulatory framework for home design and construction includes standards for health, safety, energy efficiency and durability. The affordability of manufactured homes enables individuals to obtain housing that is often much less expensive than renting or financing the purchase of a site-built home. Manufacturers deliver high-quality, HUD-Code and modular homes with designs and features that consumers desire and at manageable prices. Additionally, Cavco’s manufactured and modular home construction process creates a tight energy efficient envelope using renewable materials as well as providing better indoor air quality, tighter ductwork, best use of space and other features that make them highly energy efficient.

Today, 22 million people live in manufactured housing in the United States, and the industry employs hundreds of thousands of Americans across all 50 states. Manufactured housing helps make the American Dream of homeownership a reality for countless families.

For more information on Nationwide Homes, visit nationwide-homes.com; for Cavco Industries visit cavcohomes.com.

About Nationwide Homes

Founded in 1959 and acquired by Cavco in 2015, Nationwide Homes is a leading builder of high-performance modular homes for single family or multi-family residences, commercial structures and remodeling additions, with a reputation for high quality, design flexibility and innovative marketing. Nationwide knows builders and homeowners expect the best when creating custom modular homes.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. Our products are marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry and Solitaire. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco's finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgagebacked securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

For additional information, contact:

Natalie Gempel

Content Strategist

natalie.gempel@cavco.com

Phone: (972) 763-5056

On the Internet: www.cavcohomes.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/541a90f0-3a85-4bc9-ab17-7adc2e6df497