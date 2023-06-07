Hand-held Surgical Instruments Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.26%: Straits Research

The global hand-held surgical instruments market size was valued at USD 5.12 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.26%. North America dominates the Hand-held Surgical Instruments market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical equipment that is utilized to carry out a variety of surgeries is hand-held surgical tools. The hand-held surgical tools are mainly utilized for minimally invasive procedures, such as precise incisions and post-operative procedures. The fact that hand-held surgical instruments are made of high-grade stainless steel is their most notable attribute.



One of the key factors driving the growth of the hand-held surgical instrument market is the rising prevalence of cosmetic surgery and neurological disorders. Other indirect factors influencing the growth of the market for portable surgical equipment include increased personal disposable income and rising spending on R&D for new advancements. Growing geriatric populations and increased traffic accidents, particularly in developing nations, will create even more attractive chances for the expanding hand-held surgical instruments market. The market is expanding due to increased activities for women's education and raising awareness of women's health.







Aesthetic Surgery is Becoming More Popular



The rising prevalence of neurological diseases was one of the primary factors driving the growth of the hand-held surgical instruments market. Increased spending on R&D operations for product development and rising personal disposable income are two more indirect market growth determinants. The market is also expanding due to increased activities aimed at women's education and awareness of women's health.



Increase in the Number of Operations



Over the next few years, the demand for aesthetic procedures will propel the hand-held surgical instrument market expansion. Additionally, the aged population is projected to increase in the following years, substantially impacting market revenue. Additionally, interface and instrument design improvements will enable doctors to get more use out of their devices, spurring market expansion.



Growth opportunities for the global hand-held surgical instruments market



The growing number of road accidents



Several surgical procedures are performed all across the world. It is another factor that will propel the sector in the following years. The market for hand-held surgical devices could experience profitable growth due to rising rates of car accidents, particularly in developing countries where the population is ageing. The industry is expanding due to more significant efforts to educate women and raise awareness of their health.



Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 9.62 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 5.12 billion CAGR 7.26% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Johnson & Johnson, Becton, CooperSurgical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Thompson Surgical, KLS Martin Key Market Opportunities The growing number of road accidents Key Market Drivers Increasing numbers of people opting for cosmetic surgery

Regional analysis of the global hand-held surgical instruments market



Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and cancer, the market is expanding.



The prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, neurological, musculoskeletal, and cardiovascular disorders has also been rising in Canada, which has had a substantial positive impact on the industry. A few other essential aspects driving the market expansion in the nation include an increase in burn injuries, trauma cases, and operations. According to the WHO, over 88 per cent of fatalities in Canada are caused by non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, chronic respiratory disorders , and cardiovascular diseases. These statistics show that surgical procedures are becoming more common. Thus, it is anticipated that these factors will boost demand for hand-held surgical instruments, which will, in turn, fuel market expansion in the area.



The WHO estimates that the burden of non-communicable illnesses is highest in Europe and will continue to increase rapidly in the coming years. As the frequency of surgical procedures rises, the region's demand for surgical instruments increases. One of the primary drivers of the Asian-Pacific market is the rise in the number of elderly people.



Key Highlights

The global hand-held surgical instruments market size is anticipated to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.26% .

is anticipated to reach USD 9.62 billion by 2030 at a . The global hand-held surgical instruments market is divided into four parts based on product types, applications, end-users, and region. Further, based on the product type, the market is divided into scalpels, forceps, retractors, dilators, and graspers.

Neurosurgery, cardiovascular, orthopaedic, plastic & reconstructive surgery, gynaecology & obstetrics, and others comprise the hand-held surgical instruments market's application segment. Gynaecology & obstetrics is the segment that dominates the global market.

According to end-users , the market is divided into hospitals, specialized clinics, long-term care centres, and ambulatory surgery centres. The hospital segment holds the largest market share.

, the market is divided into hospitals, specialized clinics, long-term care centres, and ambulatory surgery centres. The hospital segment holds the largest market share. Based on region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market.

Some key players dealing in the global hand-held surgical instruments market are

Medtronic Smith & Nephew Zimmer Biomet Holdings Johnson & Johnson Becton CooperSurgical Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Integra LifeSciences Corporation Thompson Surgical KLS Martin Aspen Surgical Dickinson and Company





Global hand-held surgical instruments market: Segmentation



By Product

Forceps

Retractors

Dilators

Graspers

Scalpels

Others

By Application

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Orthopaedic

Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Obstetrics & Gynaecology

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL HAND-HELD SURGICAL INSTRUMENTS MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value U.S. By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value U.K. By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value China By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value UAE By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value Brazil By Product Introduction Product By Value Forceps By Value Retractors By Value Dilators By Value Graspers By Value Scalpels By Value Others By Value By Application Introduction Application By Value Neurosurgery By Value Cardiovascular By Value Orthopaedic By Value Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery By Value Obstetrics & Gynaecology By Value Others By Value By End-Users Introduction End-Users By Value Hospitals By Value Clinics By Value Ambulatory Surgical Centres By Value Others By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Share By Manufacturers Hand-Held Surgical Instruments Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Medtronic Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Smith & Nephew Zimmer Biomet Holdings Johnson & Johnson Becton CooperSurgical Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Integra LifeSciences Corporation Thompson Surgical KLS Martin Aspen Surgical Dickinson And Company RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Recent Developments:

In February 2022, the CORI Surgical System, a next-generation hand-held robotics platform from Smith + Nephew, a multinational company in the medical technology sector, made its commercial debut in Japan.

the CORI Surgical System, a next-generation hand-held robotics platform from Smith + Nephew, a multinational company in the medical technology sector, made its commercial debut in Japan. In May 2022 , the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary received a second FDA approval for its Monarch robotic surgery system, allowing it to be used in kidney stone removal treatments.

, the Johnson & Johnson subsidiary received a second FDA approval for its Monarch robotic surgery system, allowing it to be used in kidney stone removal treatments. In May 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company), a global leader in medical technology, announced the debut of their new, fully automated, high-throughput infectious disease molecular diagnostics platform in the United States.





