Servo Valve Market is Estimated to Generate US$ 3,177.48 Million by 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global servo valve market recorded a valuation of US$ 2,349.13 million in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 3,177.48 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.61%.
The growing demand for automation across numerous end-use sectors, including aerospace and military, oil and gas, and industrial machinery, is driving the growth of the servo valve market. These valves are essential for precisely regulating the direction and rate of fluid flow within hydraulic systems, making them critical for high-precision applications. The expansion of industrial automation, the rise in demand for energy-efficient systems, and developments in the aerospace and military industries are key drivers affecting the market dynamics of the servo valves business. Additionally, the manufacturing sector's quest for increased operational effectiveness and productivity is fueling the global market.
Electro-Hydraulic Servo Valves to Record More Than 75% Revenue Share
This is a result of electrohydraulic valves being used more frequently in the aviation market globally. The electrohydraulic market's development is due to elements, including industrial activities, oil usage, and improvements in working methods. The need for modern servo valves with high operating process efficiency and engineers' awareness of servo valve applications and benefits is rising. With the growing demand for hydraulic cylinders in sectors like material handling, construction, and infrastructure, the mechanical hydraulic market is also vying for market share over the projection period.
Manifold Valve is Witnessing a Rise in Demand by End-Users
The manifold valve segment recorded a maximum revenue share, registering a CAGR of 33.86% in the coming years. Mounting manifolds are a crucial part of servo valve systems in order to mount several valves and regulate the flow of hydraulic fluid. The global market is expanding as a result of the rising demand for hydraulic systems across numerous sectors, including aerospace, defense, industrial, and automotive. Due to mounting manifolds' significance in regulating hydraulic fluid flow, the demand for them is growing along with the popularity of hydraulic systems. Additionally, installing manifolds has a number of benefits, including increased effectiveness and simplicity in installation and maintenance. Thus, these factors are driving the mounting manifold segment.
Contrary, the sectional/stacking mount type segment will record an annual growth rate of 4.32% over the forecast period.
Aerospace and Military: The Main Consumers of Servo Valve
With a CAGR of 4.31%, the aerospace and military segment is likely to account for the highest market share of the servo valve market during the forecast period. In aviation, where precise control of position, velocity, pressure, and force in aircraft is essential. Thus, this sector uses servo valves more frequently. Few countries in Western Europe and North America dominate the aerospace sector, and the intensifying race to produce more aircraft is driving up demand for servo valves globally. Another significant market is the oil and gas segment, which is growing at a CAGR of 3.87%. The need for servo valves is due to the increased emphasis on safety in drilling operations, which will likely lead to market growth.
North America to Witness Lucrative Growth Rate of 3.78%
North America is likely to hold the highest market share in the global servo valve market during the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 3.78%. The widespread use of cutting-edge technology in many sectors, including the aerospace market, the oil and gas market, and the power sector, is one of the important drivers.
Additionally, the region's need for servo valves is due to the aerospace sector's ongoing growth in North America. The need for servo valves has grown as electro-hydraulic drive control systems are increasingly being used in this market. For instance, the SE05, SE10, and SE15 series of two-stage, four-way, nozzle flapper-style servo valves produced by Parker Hannifin, a US-based company with expertise in motion and control technology, are used in a variety of industries, including automation, power generation, defense, aerospace, and other related fields.
Top 4 Players Own More Than 40% of the Global Servo Valve Market in Terms of Revenue
Moog Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Honeywell are some of the leading companies in the global market. Through ongoing innovation and investments in R&D efforts, these businesses have developed a strong position in the market.
According to the Astute Analytica analysis, Analog and digital servo valves are among the many products offered by market leader Moog Inc. The business is well-known in the aerospace and military industries, and it has been investing in the creation of new products to increase its market share.
Moog Inc. is one of the leading companies in the worldwide servo valve market in terms of revenue share. In 2021, the business brought in $2.85 billion in revenue, a 1.1% decrease from the previous year. In terms of revenue, the corporation controlled over 13.5% of the global market in 2021.
In order to increase its market share and product line, Moog Inc. has been actively engaged in mergers and acquisitions. The company successfully acquired Genesys Aerosystems in 2020. The firm specializes in designing and supplying a broad range of electronic flight instrument systems and autopilot solutions for fixed-wing, rotorcraft, military, and special mission aircraft fleets. In order to provide their clients with the best possible performance and support, they offer cutting-edge avionics and product sustainment services. With the aid of this acquisition, Moog Inc. was able to diversify its product offering and gain access to new markets and clients.
Segmentation Outline
The global servo valve market segmentation focuses on Type, Mount, End User, and Country.
By Type
Electrohydraulic
Single-Stage
Two-Stage
Three-Stage
Mechanical Hydraulic
By Mount
Manifold
Sandwich
Sectional/Stacking
Slip-in Cartridge
Sub-base
By End User
Aerospace & Defence
Steel Market
Power Market
Chemical Market
Marine
Construction
Other (Oil & Gas)
By Country
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
