COLLEGE HUNKS HAULING JUNK & MOVING® CELEBRATES KALAMAZOO FATHER/SON DUO THIS FATHER’S DAY
Franchise Owner Chad Jacob and Son Chad Jacob Jr. Find Local SuccessKALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving®, an award-winning company and industry leader in stress-free solutions for moving needs and unwanted item removal, is celebrating Kalamazoo, Michigan father/son duo this Father’s Day. Kalamazoo franchise owner, Chad Jacob, along with his son Chad Jacob Jr., are one of several family College HUNKS teams across the country. College HUNKS provides an opportunity for families to bond while working together and creating financial freedom across generations.
Since opening his franchise location in 2017, Chad Jacob has performed impressively for one of the company’s smaller markets, making it a highly profitable location. Not only has Chad moved customers to new homes, helped local businesses relocate to new locations, and hauled junk away, he’s also created a successful storage business to assist clients as they transition locations, creating an additional revenue stream.
Chad has accomplished so much by hiring and retaining the best talent, including his son Chad Jr., who he credits with helping build the business through community outreach and his strong local ties. This year, Chad Jr. was named H.U.N.K. of the Year, which is an award voted on by peers in the College HUNKS brand. The H.U.N.K. of the year award recognizes outstanding contributions of a team member who exemplifies the College HUNKS values every day. Chad Jr. embodies what makes the College HUNKS culture a key differentiator from other moving and junk removal companies.
“Chad Jr. and I have helped each other grow in many ways since he came on board. I’m challenged to be a strong owner while not playing the overbearing father role, so that he can be molded into his full potential. I never believed I would be fortunate enough to work with my family, especially my oldest son,” said Chad Jacob, franchise owner of the Kalamazoo College HUNKS. “I’ve started a legacy that can be passed down to future generations. When Chad Jr won H.U.N.K. of the Year, I jumped up and cried tears of joy. It’s my proudest moment.”
Chad Jacob Jr. and the other employees are able to benefit from the tuition reimbursement program Chad Sr. implemented and the unique training program he developed for employees to grow their job skills. He even created an interview concept where the final test is a strength test to ensure he hires employees best fit for the job.
“Working with my dad means a lot to me and I know the time we spend together is a special opportunity not everyone can have at their workplace,” said employee Chad Jacob Jr. “It’s the small things, like sitting down together for lunch and having opportunities to bond both personally and professionally. I look forward to continuing on our family business in the future.”
College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving in Kalamazoo is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, or from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (269) 215-8000 or www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/kalamazoo/.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com.
