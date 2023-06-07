Anti-Drone Market Size USD 14.6 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 27.9% Forecast period 2021-2031 | Allied Market Research

Anti-Drone Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System), by Application (Detection, Disruption), by End Use (Government, Military & Defense, Commercial), by Platform (Ground, Handheld, UAV Based): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global anti-drone industry generated $1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $14.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

Based on technology, the electronic system segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around three-fourths of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The optimized system used for counter drone detection includes targets such as low-profile manually propelled drones, small motorized high-speed drones, low-flying aircraft, and ultra-light aircraft. However, the laser system segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

Based on application, the disruption segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 60% of the global anti-drone market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. With the increasing use of drones for terrorism, cross-border intervention, and smuggling activities, several countries are further strengthening their anti-drone system, which will help increase the demand for the anti-drone market. For instance, in November 2022, LIG Nex1 received a military project worth $18 million to develop a jammer capable of disturbing control signals of North Korean drones and getting them off course or into a crash when they fly into South Korean airspace across the heavily guarded inter-Korean border. However, the detection segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 28.7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

Based on end use, the military and defense segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global anti-drone market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for the anti-drone market. Several companies are developing new anti-drone systems for military applications. In July 2021, the French Navy announced its plan to test the HELMA-P laser effector, the anti-drone system developed by CILAS for naval vessels. Moreover, the military and defense segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 28.5% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 :

By technology, the laser system segment is projected to dominate the global military anti-drone system market in terms of growth rate.

By application, the detection segment is projected to dominate the global anti-drone weapons market in terms of growth rate.

By end use, the military & defense segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

By platform, the handheld segment is projected to dominate the global market in terms of growth rate.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

