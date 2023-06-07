Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,872 in the last 365 days.

- Special Trustee Appointed to Assist McClenny, Moseley and Associates’ Louisiana Storm Clients

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 26, 2023

 

Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer appointed Edward J. Walters, Jr. of Walters, Papillion, Thomas, Cullens, LLC, as a special trustee over the storm-related suits filed by McClenny, Moseley and Associates, PPLC (MMA) in Louisiana courts.

As special trustee, Walters is charged with creating a list of attorneys in good standing who are prepared to assume representation of MMA’s storm-related clients in Louisiana. He is also charged with contacting these clients to determine if they have retained new representation and refer them to the list of attorneys available if needed. Walters will also facilitate the return or surrender of case-related files to the clients or their new counsel.

Louisiana storm victims who were formerly represented by MMA are encouraged to remain alert for contact by the trustee and to respond accordingly to have their insurance claims settled as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon issued fines totaling $2 million to MMA, founding partners James McClenny and John Moseley, and Louisiana managing partner William Huye III for engaging in unfair trade practices and insurance fraud involving at least 850 Louisiana homeowners and policyholders.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov

You just read:

- Special Trustee Appointed to Assist McClenny, Moseley and Associates’ Louisiana Storm Clients

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more