- Special Trustee Appointed to Assist McClenny, Moseley and Associates’ Louisiana Storm Clients

May 26, 2023

Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice John L. Weimer appointed Edward J. Walters, Jr. of Walters, Papillion, Thomas, Cullens, LLC, as a special trustee over the storm-related suits filed by McClenny, Moseley and Associates, PPLC (MMA) in Louisiana courts.

As special trustee, Walters is charged with creating a list of attorneys in good standing who are prepared to assume representation of MMA’s storm-related clients in Louisiana. He is also charged with contacting these clients to determine if they have retained new representation and refer them to the list of attorneys available if needed. Walters will also facilitate the return or surrender of case-related files to the clients or their new counsel.

Louisiana storm victims who were formerly represented by MMA are encouraged to remain alert for contact by the trustee and to respond accordingly to have their insurance claims settled as soon as possible.

Earlier this month, Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon issued fines totaling $2 million to MMA, founding partners James McClenny and John Moseley, and Louisiana managing partner William Huye III for engaging in unfair trade practices and insurance fraud involving at least 850 Louisiana homeowners and policyholders.

