Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,817 in the last 365 days.

United Development Funding IV and UDF Income Fund V Announce Distributions for Q2 2023

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Development Funding IV (“UDF IV”) announced today that on June 6, 2023, its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.065 per share payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2023.

United Development Funding Income Fund V (“UDF V”) also announced today that on June 6, 2023, its board of trustees authorized a cash distribution of $0.0847 per share payable on June 30, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 23, 2023.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF IV was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF IV can be found on its website at www.udfiv.com. UDF IV may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About United Development Funding Income Fund V

United Development Funding Income Fund V is a Maryland real estate investment trust. UDF V was formed primarily to generate current interest income by investing in secured loans and producing profits from investments in residential real estate. Additional information about UDF V can be found on its website at www.udfincomefundv.com. UDF V may disseminate important information regarding its operations, including financial information, through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
1-800-859-9338
investorrelations@umth.com

You just read:

United Development Funding IV and UDF Income Fund V Announce Distributions for Q2 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more