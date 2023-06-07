Microbial-derived Fiber Market to Hit US$ 62.33 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR Report

Global Gut-Health Craze Igniting Explosive Growth of Microbial-Derived Fiber Market

/EIN News/ -- Rockville , June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that the global microbial-derived fiber market is set to garner US$ 62.33 million by 2033, increasing at a noteworthy 9.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



People are becoming more aware of the importance of gut health and its impact on overall well-being. A large part of the population is actively seeking nutritional solutions to maintain a healthy gut as they become more aware of the significance of the gut microbiome in digestion, immunity, and even mental health. This growing awareness and demand for gut health solutions are propelling the global market forward.

Consumers nowadays are looking for food and beverage products that provide health benefits in addition to basic nourishment. Microbial-derived fibers are considered natural and useful additives, with benefits such as increased dietary fiber, enhanced texture, and lower fat and sugar content. These fibers are derived from natural sources, frequently through fermentation methods, which appeals to consumers who seek products with clean labels and minimal processing. The need for healthier and more natural options in the food and beverage industry is driving market expansion.

Advancements in fermentation technology have also played a significant role in the expansion of the global market. The development of effective and scalable fermentation techniques has made it easier to create microbial-derived fibers on a commercial scale. This has resulted in improved availability and cost-effectiveness of these fibers, making them more accessible to food manufacturers. Furthermore, fermentation technology allows for the modification and development of fiber properties, allowing for the production of fibers with specific functionalities and benefits. The use of fermentation technology has broadened the possibilities for microbial-derived fibers, boosting the market growth.

Supportive regulations and scientific research are contributing to the growth of the global market. The health advantages of dietary fibers, particularly microbial-derived fibers, have been recognized by regulatory agencies and health organizations, and guidelines and definitions have been established to ensure proper labeling and claims. Scientific research has confirmed microbial-derived fibers' beneficial effects on gut health, digestion, and other health factors. This scientific validation has enhanced customer confidence and trust in microbial-derived fibers, resulting in greater acceptance in the food and beverage industries.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global microbial-derived fiber market is worth US$ 24.47 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for microbial-derived fibers is forecasted to surge at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The market is expected to achieve a valuation of US$ 62.33 million by 2033.

The United States market is projected to reach US$ 14.46 million by 2033.

Global demand for natural microbial-derived fibers is anticipated to swell at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.



“Growing awareness of the importance of gut health has provided a favorable climate for the demand growth of microbial-derived fibers. More customers are looking for items that promote gut health, and the food industry is responding by adding these fibers into functional foods and beverages. Consequently, microbial-derived fibers are becoming more popular as part of a broader emphasis on gut health and overall well-being,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled This Report

BIOESQUE

Borregaard AS

BOWIL Biotech

HNB BIO CO., LTD

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation



Recent Developments:

Polybion stated in March 2022 that its bacterial cellulose facility, the world's first, is ramping up production. Polybion's solar-powered, industrial-scale bacterial cellulose production facility will manufacture 1.1 million square feet of the company's proprietary biotextile Celium® per year at full capacity.



Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global market. The United States is a market leader in North America due to rising consumer interest in gut health, a favorable regulatory environment, and a booming functional food and beverage market. Moreover, Asia Pacific and Europe are following North America in terms of growth.

Key Segments of Microbial-derived Fiber Industry Research Report

By Type : Synthetic Natural

By Application : Food and Beverage Additives Conventional Desserts Meat Products Food Packaging

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global microbial-derived fiber market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (synthetic, natural) and application (food & beverage additives, conventional desserts, meat products, food packaging), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa).

