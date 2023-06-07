Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Size Will Expand to USD 172.02 BN by 2032

The global pharmaceutical CDMO market size was valued at USD 94.17 billion in 2022 and will expand to reach USD 172.02 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 6.21% from 2023 to 2032.

The global pharmaceutical CDMO market size will grow at USD 152.49 billion by 2030. A firm that produces goods for other companies is known as a contract manufacturing organization. CMOs are professionals in producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and therapeutic products on a big scale in the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations use these businesses for their specialized drug manufacturing services in order to generate FDA-regulated products like medications. The CMO market is expected to expand with the assistance of modern production procedures and methods.



As a result of new operational techniques like continuous manufacturing, CMOs are anticipated to increase the effectiveness of their production processes while reducing waste and raising profitability. The substantial R&D expenditures made by the pharmaceutical industry and the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals are expected to lead to an expansion of the CDMO sector. The pharmaceutical market is anticipated to expand as the aging population creates new opportunities for drug development.

Regional Snapshot:

Asia Pacific held a significant share of the market in 2022, the region expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The region had the largest population ratio globally and due to the ever-rising population of the region will likely expand the demand for pharmaceutical advancement in drugs and technology. The rising number of chronic diseases, especially in geriatric population will create an increase in the demand for advancement in treatment.

In the Asia-Pacific region, there is an increase in clinical trials as a result there is an increase in the outsourcing and production of drugs in the developing nation like India and China. The favorable government regularities in a country like India will expand the market opportunities in the future for contract development and the manufacturing organization market.

For instance, as part of its global mission to help companies more swiftly offer medications to patients, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a pioneer in providing scientific services, has opened a new facility in Hangzhou, China. The production facility may meet the needs of chinese and international organizations that manufacture and study sterile products and biologics in the Asia-Pacific region.

All these factors will results to boost the growth of the Pharmaceutical CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) market in Asia-Pacific Region.

North America will expand in the contract development and manufacturing organization market in the predicted period. In a nation like the United States, the growing technological innovation in the pharmaceutical industry and increasing investment in the healthcare sector will expand the contract development and manufacturing organization market in this region.

Report Highlights:

Scope of this report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 152.49 Billion CAGR 6.21% from 2023 to 2032 Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market North America Key Players Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Samsung Biologics, Nipro Corporation, Siegfried Holding Ag, Catalent, Inc, Lonza Group AG, Recipharm Ab, Piramal Pharma Solutions, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Cordenpharma International, Cambrex Corporation, Wuxi Apptec, and Others

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the geriatric population will drive the Pharmaceutical CDMO market expansion.

The continuously increasing population is one of the leading driving factors for the pharmaceuticals contract development and manufacturing organization market. The increase in the geriatric population results in the growth ratio of diseases will end up in a higher demand for medicines and treatment. The increasing demand for advanced treatment and cost-effective drug formation in the old, aged population will increase in the higher demand for the healthcare sectors. CDMO works with technologically advanced treatment in pharmaceuticals and outsourcing and production of the cost-effective drug. Thus, the higher demand for advanced treatment will drive the contract development and manufacturing organization market.

Restraints

Shortage of skilled labor

There are many benefits that are related to contract development and manufacturing organization such as outsourcing of production of drugs and technological advancements in the pharmaceutical industry. There are some risk factors in pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that are shortage of skilled professional labor force. The services associated with CDMO require a set of skilled labor and professionals for the management. Lack of skilled professionals in the field may lead to negative outcomes. Shortage of skilled professionals

Opportunities

Increased outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies and emerging market:

Many pharmaceutical companies are turning to CDMO’s to outsource their drug development and manufacturing operations, as it can be more cost-effective and efficient. This trend is expected to continue, driving demand for CDMO’s. The pharmaceutical industry is expanding rapidly across the world, especially in the emerging markets such as India, China and Brazil. These markets offer significant growth potential for CDMO’s as they often lack the infrastructure and expertise necessary for drug development and manufacturing. Such rising number of outsourcing and expansion of pharmaceutical industry are observed to open a plethora of opportunities for the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Challenges

Communication issues between pharmaceutical industries and CDMO

Communication is the biggest issue between the pharmaceutical industries and contract development and manufacturing organization. Such barriers act as a major challenge for the market’s growth. There is the possibility of not knowing what is happening in the manufacturing, packaging, or in the shipping process. So, if there is a delay or stoppage of the manufacturing or shipping process there is the chance of limiting the pharmaceutical market growth.

Recent Development

In Nov 2022, Terumo Pharmaceutical Solution the subsidiary of Terumo Corporation works with the pre-filled syringe designs, molding, drug preparation filling assembly, and final packaging for biotech drugs, expanding as the CDMO services for parenteral drugs to global consumers.

In Jan 2023, China’s GenScript’s Biologics subsidiary ProBio notches its fundraising round and raises about $224 Mn. The investment will help ProBio with further research and development and expanding its manufacturing capacity and developing its CDMO Business.

Market Segmentation

By Product

API By Synthetic Solid Liquid By Type Traditional Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (Traditional API) Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HP-API) Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) Others By Drug Innovative Generics By Manufacturing Continuous manufacturing Batch manufacturing Biotech



By Drug Product

Oral Solid Dose

Semi-solid dose

Liquid Dose

Others

By Dosage Form

Solid Tablets Capsules Powder

Semi-Solid Cream Paste Gel

Liquid Dose Formulation Injectables Sterile Vials Single Use/Single Dose Multi-Use Ampules Prefilled Syringes Suspension Emulsion

Gas Dose Formulation Inhaler Aerosols



By Indication

Cancer

Cardiovascular Disease

Diabetes

Pain

Respiratory disease

Other Disease

By End-User

Big Pharmaceutical Companies

Small & Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical Companies

Generic Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





