Utility Communication Market Size Booming to Reach USD 31 Billion And Grow With the CAGR of 9.6% by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market in the utility communication sector during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is attributed to the increasing investments in the deployment of smart grids, which is expected to augment the growth of the utility communication market. Countries like China and India are leading the adoption of smart grid technologies, with major investments being made in the development of communication infrastructure for utilities.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global utility communication market is flourishing due to an increasing demand for real-time monitoring and control of utility systems, electricity grids, and water networks; the need to improve the resilience and reliability of utility networks in the face of natural disasters and cyber threats; and the deployment of smart grids and the integration of renewable energy sources.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global utility communication market size at USD 16.27 billion in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects the global utility communication market size to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% to reach a value of USD 30.91 billion by 2029. The increasing demand for smart grid technologies and the need for reliable and efficient communication networks, the growing adoption of IoT and M2M communication technologies, rising investments in the development of advanced communication infrastructure, such as 5G and other wireless technologies, are expected to drive the growth of the global utility communication market during the period in analysis. Additionally, the increasing focus on renewable energy, the need for more sustainable and resilient power grids, and the continuing trend of digitalization and automation in the utilities sector are expected to create new growth opportunities for the global utility communication market.

Opportunity: Growing demand for Utility Communication in various industries

Segmental Information

Global Utility Communication Market – By Application

Based on application, the global utility communication market is segmented into transmission & distribution, oil & gas utilities, and others. During the forecast period, the transmission and distribution segment is expected to witness high growth due to the replacement of ageing power infrastructure and the increased demand for electricity. As power grids become increasingly complex and decentralized, the need for reliable and efficient communication solutions in the transmission and distribution sector has become more important than ever. Companies such as Schneider Electric SE and General Electric Company offer advanced communication solutions for the transmission and distribution sector. Schneider Electric offers its EcoStruxure Grid platform, which provides real-time monitoring and control of power grids, while General Electric's Grid Solutions business offers a range of communication solutions for power grids, including its Multilin Intelligent Electronic Devices and its Advanced Distribution Management System. Moreover, the increasing demand for renewable energy sources is also expected to drive the growth of the transmission and distribution segment, as renewable energy sources require new and advanced transmission and distribution infrastructure. For instance, China is investing heavily in renewable energy infrastructure, with plans to build new transmission lines to connect remote renewable energy sources to the national grid.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Utility Communication Market

The COVID-19 pandemic that started in late 2019 had a negative impact on various sectors globally, including the utility communications market. The World Health Organization declared it a public health emergency due to the high death toll and global spread of the virus across more than 100 countries. The manufacturing, finance, tourism, and import-export sectors all suffered significant losses. The already slow-growing global economy experienced further downward pressure due to the pandemic, highlighting the need for improvement. The viral outbreak increased the risks and challenges faced by the utility communications market, with supply chain disruptions and workforce shortages being a significant challenge. The pandemic also led to a decline in demand for energy services due to business closures and reduced operations, negatively impacting companies in the sector. The slow economy also affected investments and research and development, hindering innovation. Despite the negative impact, the pandemic also led to the adoption of new communication technologies and remote monitoring solutions by companies, enabling them to manage their operations more efficiently and effectively amidst the disruption. The sector also witnessed innovative solutions for remote monitoring and control of energy systems, presenting opportunities for growth and innovation.

Competitive Landscape

The global utility communication market is fragmented, with numerous players serving the market. The key players dominating the global utility communication market include Siemens AG, General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia), and Itron Inc. The key marketing strategies adopted by the players include facility expansion, product diversification, alliances, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisition to expand their customer reach and gain a competitive edge in the overall market.

Recent Developments

In May 2021 - Cisco acquired Kenna Security, a leading provider of vulnerability management solutions. The acquisition was expected to enhance Cisco's cybersecurity offerings for utilities and other critical infrastructure sectors.

Scope of the Report



Attribute Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Russia, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Nigeria, Algeria, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Product/Service Segmentation Utility Type, Component, Technology, By End User, By Region Key Players Siemens AG, General Electric Company, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Ericsson AB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (Nokia), Itron Inc.

By Utility Type

Public

Private

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Technology

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Transmission & Distribution

Oil & Gas Utilities

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa







