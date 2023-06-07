Mississauga School of Music Celebrates 35 Years of Excellence in Music Education
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississauga School of Music (MSoM) is proud to announce its 35-year anniversary as the premier institution for musical education in Mississauga. Since its founding in 1988, the school has provided exceptional music instruction to thousands of students, earning a reputation as the most prestigious music school in the city, in addition to being the oldest.
With a faculty of Canada's finest music instructors, MSoM has built a legacy of excellence in music education. The school offers lessons in a wide range of instruments, including piano, guitar, violin, and drums, as well as vocal instruction. All instructors at MSoM are highly qualified with master’s degrees or higher, and are passionate about music education and committed to nurturing the talents of each student.
Mississauga School of Music Founder Jenny Goh emphasizes that, “Over the past 35 years, MSoM has produced many talented musicians, with its students regularly winning music competitions, performing at prestigious festivals, and earning provincial and national gold medals on Royal Conservatory of Music examinations. We even had two students who earned the highest score in Canada on their RCM examination.”
To celebrate its 35th anniversary, MSoM will be hosting a series of online concerts throughout the year showcasing the talents of its students and faculty on their YouTube channel: YouTube.com/MississaugaSchoolofMusic.
"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 35th anniversary as a music school," said Goh. "Our success over the past 35 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented faculty and staff, as well as the commitment of our students to pursuing their musical dreams.”
MSoM remains committed to providing the highest quality music education and fostering a love of music in its students. As the school looks ahead to the next 35 years and beyond, it will continue to be a leading institution in music education and a source of pride for the community.
Goh is grateful for the support of the amazing community who made this possible and shares, “We warmly thank our dedicated music teachers for working so diligently with their students, who in turn put in as much effort to bring home outstanding RCM exam results and awards from regional and provincial music competitions. Thank you to the incredible music community in Mississauga who have supported us with numerous consumer’s choice awards as well as the 2023 Consumer Choice Award for Best Music School in Mississauga. We look forward to continuing to inspire the next generation of musicians and contributing to the vibrant music community in Mississauga."
For more information about MSoM and its programs, visit MississaugaSchoolofMusic.ca.
For media inquiries, please contact: Malina Goh, info@MississaugaSchoolofMusic.ca.
About Mississauga School of Music
The Mississauga School of Music (MSoM) was founded in 1988 by Jenny Goh to raise the standard of musical education in Mississauga. Jenny set out to form a music school, dedicated to providing the same high-level, performance-based training, that she had received at the prestigious Shanghai Conservatory.
MSoM is a six-time winner of the #1 Music School category by Readers' Choice (Mississauga News). MSoM is also a five-time winner of the Consumer Choice Award and has been serving Mississauga, and the surrounding communities of Oakville, Brampton and Milton for 35 years. MississaugaSchoolofMusic.ca
