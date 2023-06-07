Submit Release
MDC hosts first ever Fly Fishing Extravaganza July 22 in Unionville

UNIONVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new or novice fly fishing anglers to MDC’s first Fly Fishing Extravaganza. This free course will be held July 22 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center in Unionville.

This course will cover how to tie flies, equipment options, methods for safe catch and release, several types of casting, and more. MDC has partnered with several conservation focused groups, fly fishing outfitters, and vendors that will be present at this event to share their knowledge throughout the day.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dK. For those traveling long distances, lodging is available on-site. To book lodging, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dz. Questions about this event can be sent to Rob Garver at rob.garver@mdc.mo.gov.

Rest Inn Him Lodge and Retreat Center is located at 37796 165th Road in Unionville.

