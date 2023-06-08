Power Plate Expands Versatility Of Its Most Popular At-Home Fitness Product With New Integrated Stability Bar Solution
New Stability Bar makes the Power Plate® MOVE™ even easier to useCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Plate, the leader in whole body vibration training equipment used by professional athletes, celebrities, health professionals and fitness enthusiasts around the world for over 23 years, today announced the newest addition to its lineup; a Stability Bar that integrates with their most popular at-home model, the Power Plate MOVE.
The MOVE Stability Bar provides extra stability when additional balance support is designed for lower body standing exercises such as squats, deadlifts, lunges and more. It’s also a great way to provide a little extra assistance for users that need help getting on and off the MOVE.
“We are excited to expand the range of benefits of the Power Plate MOVE, our most popular at-home model. Designed to provide balance assistance to enhance virtually any session on the MOVE, the Stability Bar makes an already incredibly intuitive product even easier to use.” said Lee Hillman, CEO of Performance Health Systems, manufacturer of Power Plate branded products.
The new Stability Bar also features an integrated media holder for a phone or tablet, making it even easier to follow along to hundreds of free exercise videos included on the free Power Plate App. Available as an add-on option with the purchase of a Power Plate MOVE, the Stability Bar is an easy-to-assemble solution that can be ready to use in minutes. All necessary hardware and easy-to-follow instructions are included.
Whether used for a relaxing stretch, yoga session or calorie burning HIIT workout, the Stability Bar is the latest addition to a powerful line up that makes the Power Plate MOVE the company’s most popular at-home model. These include easy-to-use controls, variable frequency and amplitude modes and continuous vibration run time that allows users to start or stop activity and adjust intensity seamlessly for effective and results-driven training.
Power Plate MOVE and the new Stability Bar are available today at select retail locations and other authorized Power Plate distributors and online retailers worldwide.
About Power Plate
Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company that delivers advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate is the global leading vibrating platform that helps you prepare faster, perform better, and recover quicker. It makes you feel better by stimulating natural reflexes, increasing muscle activation, and improving circulation. Power Plate enhances any movement, simple or complex, typically performed on the ground.
