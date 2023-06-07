KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market Set to Achieve $476.80 Million Forecast by 2027 | KING TONY, KNIPEX, VATA TOOLS

The KSA and UAE hand tools market is projected to reach $476.80 million, At a CAGR of 4.7% forecast to 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. Hand tools are essential for various industries, including construction, manufacturing, automotive, and DIY enthusiasts. This article explores the current state of the hand tools market in KSA and UAE, including key trends, growth drivers, and future prospects.

The KSA and UAE hand tools market was valued at $363.20 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $476.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players in the global KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market include:

KING TONY, TTI, INC., VATA TOOLS, CHANNELLOCK, INC., STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC., .ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. (ITWIDS-TRANSTECH), .KNIPEX, NABIL TOOLS & HARDWARE, SNAP-ON INCORPORATED, CHRONOS (CLARKE TOOLS).

The KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market have witnessed substantial infrastructure development and rapid urbanization, which has propelled the demand for hand tools. The construction industry, in particular, has been a major contributor to the growth of the hand tools market in these regions. The expanding automotive sector and the increasing number of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects have also fueled the market's growth.

The KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market have been investing heavily in infrastructure development, including mega construction projects such as high-rise buildings, airports, railways, and stadiums. This has created a strong demand for hand tools, including hammers, screwdrivers, wrenches, and power tools.

The KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market have been actively diversifying their economies and focusing on industrialization. This has led to the establishment of new manufacturing units and the expansion of existing industries, driving the demand for hand tools for assembly, maintenance, and repairs.

Future Outlook:

The KSA and UAE Hand Tools Market is expected to witness sustained growth in the coming years. The governments of both countries are actively promoting infrastructure development, which will continue to drive demand for construction-related tools. Additionally, the rising popularity of DIY culture and the growing automotive sector are anticipated to contribute to market expansion.

Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the introduction of cordless power tools and ergonomic designs, are expected to enhance the efficiency and user-friendliness of hand tools, further boosting market growth. However, market players need to adapt to changing consumer preferences and invest in research and development to stay competitive in this evolving landscape.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global KSA and UAE Hand Tools market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global KSA and UAE Hand Tools market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

