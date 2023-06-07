Startup Valencia Announces VDS2023, fostering innovation in AI, Mobility, and Sustainability

Startup Valencia, a private non-profit organization that has been representing and promoting the Valencian tech and innovation ecosystem, announces the VDS2023 to be held on October 26th and 27th.

/EIN News/ -- Valencia, Spain, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startup Valencia announces the VDS2023. Under the theme "Building the Good Future," this prestigious event will bring together the global economic and tech elite on October 26th and 27th at the renowned City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia. The summit aims to address the major social challenges faced by our society and explore the pivotal role of technology and innovation in shaping a brighter future.

VDS2022 at Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences



With the objective of fostering engaging debates and showcasing the latest technological advances, Valencia Digital Summit 2023 will feature a diverse range of topics. Artificial Intelligence (AI), mobility, sustainability, the future of work, longevity, the role of women in tech, and the transformative potential of blockchain technology will take center stage during this two-day event.

Juan Luis Hortelano, President of Startup Valencia, the organizing entity of the event, expressed his excitement about the summit. He stated, "The future is already here, and VDS2023 provides a valuable opportunity to understand and shape what lies ahead." Hortelano believes that VDS2023 will serve as a unique gathering to find solutions for the challenges of tomorrow.

This year's Valencia Digital Summit is expected to attract over 10,000 attendees from more than 80 countries, with over 400 international investors boasting an investment portfolio exceeding €8 billion. With a lineup featuring internationally renowned speakers, the summit will provide a platform for over 1,500 startups to connect and collaborate.

Valencia Digital Summit has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, solidifying the Valencian tech and innovation ecosystem as one of the fastest growing in Europe and the third largest in Spain in terms of investment volume. With over 1,200 startups and an investment of over €700 million, this ecosystem has thrived, attracting global attention.

Valencia’s agreeable climate, cheap cost of living, and growing international community have made it a hub for digital nomads and tech startups. One of which Flywire, a Valencian unicorn, has put the city on the map, becoming the first Spanish company to go public on the Nasdaq.

Only 300 km from both Madrid and Barcelona, the seaside city was voted the healthiest city in the world last year and reportedly boasts the highest number of tech startups per capita in the country.

Artificial Intelligence, already transforming various aspects of our lives, will be thoroughly examined during the convention. Key discussions will focus on important areas such as regulation, investment, new applications, limitations, and security surrounding AI. Artificial Intelligence has made a profound impact, and VDS2023 aims to shed light on its implications for society.

Conference room inside Valencia's City of Arts and Sciences, venue of VDS2023



Beyond AI, the summit will delve into other pressing topics. Mobility and sustainability will be explored, emphasizing the need to minimize the environmental impact of development through energy efficiency solutions, new energy sources, and smarter, more sustainable mobility options. The future of work will also be explored, with insights into how emerging trends and transformations driven by the current generation will shape traditional work models.

The summit will also address the growing interest in achieving longer and healthier lives. Experts will highlight the contributions of technology and advances in nutrition to longevity, providing valuable insights into this field. Additionally, the role of women in the tech sector will be emphasized, aiming to boost their visibility and address the gender gap prevalent in the industry.

Blockchain technology and its impact on finance will be another prominent topic during VDS2023. The discussion will revolve around the transformative potential of new assets, such as cryptocurrencies, in democratizing the financial sector and revolutionizing our relationship with money.

“Valencia will transform into the global epicenter of innovation during the week of VDS2023, further elevating the city's position on the world stage. The event will shine a spotlight on regional startups and showcase their groundbreaking work to a global audience”, Hortelano added.

