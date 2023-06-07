U.S. Sanitary Ware Market Size is likely to Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% and is Expected to Reach $5,687.3 Million by 2025

Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the US sanitary ware market held a revenue of $4.16 billion in 2017 and is likely to garner $5.68 billion by 2025, thereby growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape.

The market is expanding due to the emerging trend of concept bathrooms, expansion of bathroom boutiques, rise in home sales, and expansion of internet retail. However, the market’s expansion is constrained by strict rules combined with environmental concerns. On the other hand, it is anticipated that prospects for business expansion on internet platforms will present opportunities for market expansion.

The U.S. market for sanitary ware is still in its early stages, but it is anticipated to grow rapidly over the next few years. Increasing commercial and residential infrastructure as well as the rising trend of customization would help the local market flourish. Additionally, the development of cutting-edge goods including shower toilets, dual flush, stain-resistant ceramic technology, and intelligent toilets will further accelerate market growth.

Also, there lies colossal untapped opportunities for online distribution channel. The price transparency of sanitary ware products online is the major factor influencing their appeal. Additionally, clients now have a lot of convenience because to the simplicity of finding products online and the huge choice in terms of shape, size, material, and design. To take advantage of the prospect of selling sanitary gear online, engaged players in the sector must act and innovate on digital platforms.

People’s expectations of their living spaces, especially bathrooms where they may refresh and unwind after an increasingly busy lifestyle, are changing on a global scale. As a result, the idea of a bathroom has progressed from its basic purpose. Modern bathrooms come with a sophisticated selection of fixtures, including but not limited to smart shower systems, countertop basins with minimal rim width, and other durable, impact-resistant sanitary ware that is simple to maintain. Furthermore, bentonite, clay, feldspar, kaolin, and silica sand are used in the production of ceramic sanitary ware. In 2017, the United States produced the most bentonite, making up almost one-third of the total global production. The region’s abundant supply of raw materials lowers the initial investment cost and promotes market expansion.

Key Findings From the U.S. Market for Sanitary Goods:

The U.S. sanitary ware market’s largest contributor in 2017 was the toilet sinks sector, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.8 %

The need for ceramic sanitary ware is always rising. During the projection period, the demand is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7%.

In 2017, the whole sale distribution segment held the largest share, accounting for 76 % of the U.S. sanitary ware market.

About 17% of the market for sanitary gear worldwide is made up of sales.

Residential segment is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the U.S. sanitary ware market, owing to easing regulations, high foreign direct investment, and establishment of R&D centers in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The U.S. sanitary ware market analysis is based on product type, material, distribution channel, and location. Based on product type, the market is divided into wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, and cisterns. Based on material, it is classified into ceramics, pressed metals, acrylic plastic & Perspex, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is analyzed across retail distribution and wholesale distribution. Based on location, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential.

The key players profiled in the report includes Geberit AG, LIXIL Group Corporation, Jaquar Group, HSIL Limited, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd, Lecico Egypt, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Elkay Manufacturing Company, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Villeroy & Boch, Duravit AG, and USCT Bath.