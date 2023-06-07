When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

SG24 LLC is voluntarily recalling the SkinGuard24 – All Day Hand Sanitizer products listed below to the consumer level. These products are being recalled because they are labeled to contain methanol.

Risk Statement: Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death. Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidently ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning. To date, SG24 LLC. has not received any reports of adverse events related to the products of this recall.

Product Name Size UPC SKU SkinGuard24 – All Day Hand Sanitizer Plastic bottle with Foam Pump 8 oz (250 mL) 7 93573 147125 051230024 SkinGuard24 – All Day Hand Sanitizer Plastic bottle with Foam Pump 2.67 oz (70 ml) 7 93573 147103 051220024 SkinGuard24 – All Day Hand Sanitizer Spray Pocket Pen 10 mL 7 93573 14709 051210048 SkinGuard24 – All Day Hand Sanitizer Individual Towelette packaged as Single Use 2.5 x 3.75 03150025

The recalled products are used as a hand sanitizer for hand washing to decrease bacteria on the skin when soap and water are not available. The recalled products are packaged in PET or High-density polyethylene (HDPE) plastic bottle or pen and as Individually packaged Towelettes with UPC’s 7935733144725, 79357314703, 7935733147103, 79357314709. The recalled products label colors are teal and blue which includes the words SkinGuard24- All Day Hand Sanitizer. The recalled products were distributed nationwide throughout the United States.

SG24 LLC is notifying its customers/distributors by recall letter and consumers via this press release. We are also notifying our distributors, who will help notify their customers by phone calls, emails, and/or mailed letters and is arranging for return of all Recalled Products.

Consumers, distributors, and retailers that have recalled products should stop use or distribution and return to place of purchase. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they experience any of the aforementioned problems that may be related to the use of this product.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact SG24 LLC 1.877.470.8618 Ext. 20, Mon-Fri during business hours 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM (EST) or e-mail to recall@skinguard24.com or recall@sg24llc.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Company Contact Information

SG24 LLC

P O Box 406

Bolingbroke, GA 31004

Ph: 1.877.470.8618

