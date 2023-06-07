Kristin Mallon, Co-Founder and CEO of FemGevity, to Attend and Present at Femtech & Consumer Innovation Summit
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristin Mallon, Co-Founder and CEO of FemGevity, a telemedicine company that provides personalized healthcare for women, will be attending and presenting at the Femtech & Consumer Innovation Summit on June 7, 2023. The summit, held in New York City, will be an exclusive gathering of industry leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals in the femtech and women’s health innovation space.
Kristin Mallon, CNM, MS, RNC-OB, is an expert in menopause and feminine longevity, a board-certified nurse midwife, published author, and Co-Founder and CEO of FemGevity. She co-founded FemGevity in 2022, and with her extensive educational background and experience in women’s health, she has become a leading figure in the industry, specializing in all aspects of women’s health from fertility to childbirth and beyond.
Kristin has been selected to participate in the exclusive Femtech Trailblazers’ Forum at the summit. This private, closed-door forum will bring together 30 CEOs and Founders who are pioneers in femtech and women’s consumer health innovation. Attendees will engage in discussions addressing specific challenges and topics chosen by the participants. The Trailblazers’ Forum will take place at 10:20 am.
In recognition of her groundbreaking work, Kristin and FemGevity have also been chosen to participate in the summit’s Startup Demo Hour. The Startup Demo Hour aims to highlight the latest femtech and consumer health innovations. FemGevity, along with 19 other startups addressing unmet needs in the industry, will have the opportunity to demonstrate their innovations and network with fellow attendees. The Startup Demo Hour is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
Media representatives are encouraged to schedule interviews with Kristin Mallon during her presence at the Femtech & Consumer Innovation Summit on June 7. This is a valuable opportunity to gain insights from Kristin, an expert in women’s health, and discuss the innovative work being done at FemGevity.
WHO: Kristin Mallon
WHAT: FemTech & Consumer Innovation Summit Trailblazer Forum & Demo Hour
WHEN: June 7, 2023: Trailblazers’ Forum: 10:20 am; Startup Demo Hour: 12:00 pm
WHERE: Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza Hotel
One Un Plaza, New York, NY 10017
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact Evan Sneider at 954-673-6835 or email esneider@redroosterpr.com.
Evan Sneider
Kristin Mallon, CNM, MS, RNC-OB, is an expert in menopause and feminine longevity, a board-certified nurse midwife, published author, and Co-Founder and CEO of FemGevity. She co-founded FemGevity in 2022, and with her extensive educational background and experience in women’s health, she has become a leading figure in the industry, specializing in all aspects of women’s health from fertility to childbirth and beyond.
Kristin has been selected to participate in the exclusive Femtech Trailblazers’ Forum at the summit. This private, closed-door forum will bring together 30 CEOs and Founders who are pioneers in femtech and women’s consumer health innovation. Attendees will engage in discussions addressing specific challenges and topics chosen by the participants. The Trailblazers’ Forum will take place at 10:20 am.
In recognition of her groundbreaking work, Kristin and FemGevity have also been chosen to participate in the summit’s Startup Demo Hour. The Startup Demo Hour aims to highlight the latest femtech and consumer health innovations. FemGevity, along with 19 other startups addressing unmet needs in the industry, will have the opportunity to demonstrate their innovations and network with fellow attendees. The Startup Demo Hour is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
Media representatives are encouraged to schedule interviews with Kristin Mallon during her presence at the Femtech & Consumer Innovation Summit on June 7. This is a valuable opportunity to gain insights from Kristin, an expert in women’s health, and discuss the innovative work being done at FemGevity.
WHO: Kristin Mallon
WHAT: FemTech & Consumer Innovation Summit Trailblazer Forum & Demo Hour
WHEN: June 7, 2023: Trailblazers’ Forum: 10:20 am; Startup Demo Hour: 12:00 pm
WHERE: Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza Hotel
One Un Plaza, New York, NY 10017
For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact Evan Sneider at 954-673-6835 or email esneider@redroosterpr.com.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here