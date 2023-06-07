Water Purifier Market: Commercial Segment is Projected to Manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Water purifier Market by Technology (Uv, Ro, Gravity Based), by End User (Commercial, Residential), by Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Direct Sales, Online), by Portability (Portable, Non Portable): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". According to the report, the global water purifier industry generated $29.9 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $92.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in disposable income, demand for water purification systems, and rise in concerns toward health and well-being among the global population drive the growth of the global water purifier market. Moreover, surge in incidence of waterborne diseases presents new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the UN and the WHO, a child and approximately $3.5 million people die in every 21 seconds annually, in developing countries due to waterborne diseases caused by drinking contaminated water. The situation in developing economies is worse due to scarcity of fresh water, rise in pollution, and rapid surge in population. Thus, growth in incidence of waterborne diseases significantly fuels the demand for water purifiers. Diminishing quality of water is a serious health hazard. It poses huge risks to the health, causing various water-borne diseases. The declining water quality is a result of dumping untreated sewage, chemicals, pesticides, nutrients, and garbage from industries, agriculture, and municipal corporations into waterbodies. Most of the water supplied by municipal authorities in urban areas is unsafe to drink and requires further decontamination from heavy metals, virus, cysts, bacteria, and other toxins. Industrialization is expected to rise, leading to increased water pollution in the coming years, thus creating an increase in demand for water purifiers.

The residential segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global water purifier market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to deteriorating water quality, rise in urbanization, and surge in incidence of waterborne diseases. However, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in the number of offices, schools, restaurants, and hotels all around the globe.

The retail stores segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on technology, the retail stores segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global water purifier market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to higher affinity of consumers toward physical stores. Moreover, the online segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031, because brands in water purifiers that use retail stores and direct sales are now expanding their channel into online divisions to attract more customers.

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-third of the global water purifier market. This is due to increase in urbanization, surge in income levels, and rise in health awareness among people in this region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in penetration level of water purifiers, upsurge in population, and deterioration in quality of water.

Leading Market Players: -

Amway Corporation
A. O. Smith Corporation
Best Water Technology
Eureka Forbes Limited
Halo Source Inc.
Kent Ro System Ltd.
LG Electronics
Panasonic Corporation
Suez Water Technologies & Solutions (SUEZ)
Tata Chemicals Ltd.

