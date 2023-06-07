KP Tissue Announces Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KP Tissue Inc. (“KPT”) (TSX: KPT) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time at the TMX Market Centre, Pearce Bunting Room, 120 Adelaide Street West, Ground Floor, Toronto, Ontario. All interested individuals are cordially invited to participate in person in this event.

For shareholders, media and other interested parties who are unable to attend, the presentation material will also be available on the web site www.kptissueinc.com.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited equity interest in Kruger Products, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 13.5% interest in Kruger Products. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties®, White Swan® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., Kruger Products manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. Kruger Products has approximately 2,700 employees and operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

