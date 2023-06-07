AWARE RECOVERY CARE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

/EIN News/ -- Wallingford, CT, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware Recovery Care, a pioneer in the in-home mental health and substance use disorder treatment industry, announced today that it has appointed George Merhi as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

As CFO, Merhi will work closely with Aware's CEO, Brian Holzer, MD, to oversee and scale the company’s financial operations during a period of significant growth as Aware brings its in-home addiction treatment model to new markets nationwide.

Merhi brings more than 30 years of financial leadership experience in both public and private corporations spanning a variety of industries, including health care. Most recently, he was CFO of Excel Physical Therapy, where he oversaw finance while helping the company grow from 13 to 25 locations and serving as an integral part of an exit transaction with a strategic partner.

In previous roles, Merhi was CFO at Lakeview Health, a provider and manager of behavioral health care, primarily in the space of addiction and recovery. Prior to that, he was CFO at IvyRehab Physical Therapy, where he helped grow the business from 5 to 55 locations before the company successfully exited to a private equity partner.

“With his broad experience in health care and a reputation for unwavering accuracy, credibility, and integrity, George Merhi is a perfect fit to lead our corporate finance function,” said Holzer. “I’m delighted to welcome him to the Aware Recovery Care team, where I know he’ll have an immediate and positive impact on our financial operations and strategic planning as we continue our growth into new markets, helping to heal more individuals, families and communities touched by addiction.”

“I’m honored and energized to bring my financial leadership experience to a company that is so deeply committed to its mission of empowering people and making lasting recovery possible,” said Merhi. “With its in-home addiction treatment model, Aware Recovery Care has a revolutionary approach, and I couldn’t be more excited to help the company scale and grow while realizing its compassionate and paradigm-shifting vision.”

About Aware Recovery Care:

Aware Recovery Care helps people affected by addiction "Recover Where You Live," transforming the home into a treatment center and delivering innovative addiction services to those in need. Aware's groundbreaking and evidence-based approaches treat addiction differently by bringing collaborative care with lived experience to the home, empowering individuals and their loved ones to thrive & make sustainable recovery possible. The program helps clients learn new skills and daily habits required to maintain abstinence while remaining in their community, thereby avoiding the often-difficult return home seen from traditional treatment options.

In early 2021, Aware received an investment from Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a growth equity firm whose investors include some of the largest health systems and health insurance plans in the United States. Aware now operates in ten states (CT, MA, RI, NH, ME, VA, KY, OH, IN, FL) and is poised for further expansion in partnership with established national and regional payors, employers, and other stakeholders. Aware was certified as a "Great Place to Work" in August 2022.

To learn more about Aware’s impact on addiction, click here.

Attachment

Uneeta Palmer Aware Recovery Care 469-682-3484 upalmer@awarerecoverycare.com