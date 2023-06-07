Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Marietta, Georgia

New luxury single-family home community is located just outside Atlanta in prime Marietta location

MARIETTA, Ga., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury home community is coming soon to Marietta, Georgia. Freestone Station will feature flexible single-family homes with a wide array of design options in Cobb County. The interest list is currently forming, and the community's future Sales Center, located at 2085 Macland Road in Marietta, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.

Freestone Station offers home buyers six spacious Toll Brothers home designs ranging from 3,239 to 3,545 square feet of luxury living space. Contemporary and modern home designs feature up to 5 bedrooms, up to 5.5 baths, and 2-car garages. Home buyers will experience luxurious primary bedroom suites, gourmet kitchens, and well-designed dining areas. Homes are priced from the upper $600,000s.





Homeowners will enjoy exceptional community amenities including a thoughtfully designed pool, cabana, fire pit, playground, and expansive lawn area. Freestone Station by Toll Brothers is in the highly rated Cobb County School District with easy access to the East-West Connector, Interstates 285 and 75, and proximity to downtown Marietta, Smyrna, and the Battery Atlanta with numerous shopping and dining options.

“Combining innovative architectural designs with resort-style amenities, Freestone Station provides families the opportunity to experience luxury living with many lifestyle options nearby in desirable Cobb County,” said Eric White, the Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “In addition, our Toll Brothers Georgia Design Studio offers home buyers flexible living and personalization options that will make their home truly their own.”





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Freestone Station and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/Georgia .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

