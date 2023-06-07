EnsembleIQ’s The Medical Post Wins Two Silver 2023 Canadian National Magazine Awards: B2B

Honored in Best Column or Regularly Featured Department and Best Cover Categories

TORONTO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ's The Medical Post, the independent voice and trusted information resource for Canada's doctors, today announces it has won two silver awards for content and design in the 2023 Canadian National Magazine Awards: B2B, which highlights the outstanding work and accomplishments of Canadian business-to-business outlets.



Dr. Raj Waghmare’s column won in the Best Column or Regularly Featured Department category. Dr. Waghmare’s columns offer insights from a physician’s perspective into actual cases from his work at an Ontario hospital emergency department.

The Anti-Paperwork Issue won in the Best Cover category. The design features bright colors highlighting a doctor’s workload in addition to taking care of their patients. The award honors the work of Gracia Lam, Illustrator, Nancy Peterman, Art Director, and Josephine Woertman, Art Director.

“We cover a broad range of healthcare topics, from medical news and breakthroughs to practice management, business and policy insights. Our goal is to keep our audience of doctors informed and engaged with our high-quality content and design,” said Colin Leslie, Editor-in-Chief, The Medical Post. “These awards showcase our outstanding work. We congratulate both Dr. Waghmare and our team on these prestigious awards.”

In total, EnsembleIQ’s Canadian Grocer, Canada's #1 national grocery intelligence source, Convenience Store News Canada, the leading source for convenience retailers, gas station and car wash operators, and The Medical Post were finalists for nine awards.

To learn more about The Medical Post, visit CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca.

