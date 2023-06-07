Roofing Market Outlook 2030 New Growth Opportunities is Expected to Hit USD 156 Bn

Roofing Market Expected to Reach $156.0 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global roofing market size was valued at $102.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $156.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2020, and is expected to maintain its lead, followed by North America and Europe. Roofing products witnessed a higher demand owing to longer life span, easy installation, and availability of eco-friendly roofing materials. Moreover, technological advancements such as introduction of green roofing, which protects the buildings from direct solar heat in summers and minimizes heat loss in winters through added insulation on the roof, further strengthens the roofing market growth.

In addition, surge in roofing industry in the developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to increase the demand for roofing products. However, high initial installation costs of such roofing systems hamper the roofing market growth. The impact of this factor is anticipated to reduce in future due to intense competition and technological advancements.

Major types of roofing products included in the report are bituminous roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, and others (Plastic & RCC roofing). Bituminous roofing constituted the highest market share in 2020, owing to increased demand in residential and commercial buildings, technological innovations, and high durability.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the roofing market report include3M Company, Atlas Roofing Corporation, BASF SE, Johns Manville, Duro-Last, Inc., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours, Inc., Owens Corning, Sika AG, Standard Industries Inc., and The Dow Chemical Company.

Roofing products are used in various applications such as residential buildings, commercial buildings, and others. Commercial buildings accounted for the largest market share in the roofing market in 2020. Increased adoption of modern roofing materials such as bitumen, tile, and metal has changed commercial construction such as industrial buildings in the last two decades. In addition, increase in migration of population in Europe has created the need for commercial construction, thereby boosting the demand for roofing products.

