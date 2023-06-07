With a CAGR of 5.7% Bolts Market Demands, Industry Size, Growth Factor, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Bolts Market Expected to Reach $81.1 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bolts market size was valued at $46.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $81.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Commonly observed types of bolts are half screw bolt and full screw bolt. Among these, the half screw bolt segment accounted for the largest market size by value in 2020, owing to increase in demand from various industries such as construction and automotive. The bolts market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals such as automotive, aerospace, building & construction, industrial machinery and other. The bolts market is mainly driven by global economic growth and development in construction, manufacturing and automotive industries. However, fluctuation in raw material prices limits growth of the bolts market.

Moreover, favorable government policies to promote industries such as automotive and construction across the globe drives demand for the bolts market. In addition, increase in infrastructure spending and growth in demand for products such as washing machines, televisions, dish washers and other electronic products propels demand for fasteners such as bolts.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the bolts market report include AB Steel Inc., B&G Manufacturing, Big Bolt Nut, Brunner Manufacturing Co., Inc., Fabory, Fastenal Company, KD Fasteners, Inc., Keller & Kalmbach Gmbh, Reyher and Rockford Fastener, Inc.

Key Segments:

By Type -

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt

By Material -

Metal

Plastic

By END USER -

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Industrial Machinery

Others

Key Findings Of The Study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging bolts market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the half screw bolt segment dominated the bolts market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the full screw bolt segment is projected

to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• By end user, the automotive segment registered highest revenue in 2020.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

• Depending on material, the metal segment dominated the bolts market, in terms of revenue in 2020, and plastic segment is projected to grow at a

significant CAGR during the forecast period.

• The key players within the bolts market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive

outlook of the bolts industry.

