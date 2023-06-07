Building and Construction Plastic Market Outlook and Projected Revenue of USD 104,507 Million by 2025

The Building and Construction Plastic Market is expected to reach $104,507 million, At a CAGR of 7.6% forecast by 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Building and Construction Plastics Market has been witnessing a significant transformation in recent years, with plastics playing a vital role in shaping its future. Plastics are versatile, lightweight, durable, and cost-effective materials that have gained immense popularity in various construction applications. From pipes and fittings to insulation materials and window frames, plastics have become indispensable in modern building projects.

The Global Building and Construction Plastic Market was valued at $57,908.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $104,507 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% forecast by 2025.

Leading market players in the global Building and Construction Plastics Market include:

LG CHEM LTD., LANXESS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V, INEOS GROUP HOLDINGS S.A., DOWDUPONT INC., BASF SE, LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V., CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL COMPANY, LLC., SOLVAY S.A., SABIC.

This article explores the current state of the building and construction plastics market, key drivers of its growth, and the innovative solutions that are revolutionizing the industry.

Rapid urbanization in emerging economies, coupled with increased investments in infrastructure projects, are driving the demand for building and construction plastics. Plastics offer cost-effective solutions for building durable and sustainable structures, making them an ideal choice for large-scale construction.

With growing concerns about environmental impact and energy efficiency, the building and construction industry is turning to plastics for eco-friendly alternatives. Recyclable and energy-efficient plastic materials, such as insulation foams and window frames, help reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint, aligning with sustainable building practices.

The advent of advanced plastic manufacturing technologies has opened up new possibilities in the building and construction sector. Advanced polymer composites, 3D printing, and smart materials enable architects and engineers to create innovative designs, enhance structural integrity, and improve overall performance.

Key Applications of Plastics in Building and Construction:

a) Pipes and Fittings: Plastic pipes, such as PVC, PE, and PP, are widely used in plumbing, drainage, and gas distribution systems due to their corrosion resistance, durability, and ease of installation. These materials offer superior performance and cost advantages compared to traditional metal pipes.

b) Insulation Materials: Plastics, such as expanded polystyrene (EPS), extruded polystyrene (XPS), and polyurethane (PUR), are extensively used for thermal and acoustic insulation in buildings. These materials provide excellent insulation properties, contributing to energy efficiency and reducing heating and cooling costs.

c) Window and Door Frames: Plastics, including uPVC (unplasticized polyvinyl chloride), are increasingly replacing traditional materials like wood and aluminum in window and door frames. Plastic frames offer enhanced durability, low maintenance, improved insulation, and design versatility.

d) Roofing Materials: Plastic roofing solutions, such as polycarbonate sheets and PVC membranes, offer lightweight and durable alternatives to traditional roofing materials. These materials provide weather resistance, UV protection, and excellent light transmission, making them suitable for both residential and commercial structures.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Building and Construction Plastics market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Building and Construction Plastics market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period.

