Lux Revamp Delivers Aesthetic Laser Solutions in Neptune Beach, FL, Featuring the Astanza Duality Laser

DALLAS, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lux Revamp is a rising laser practice in Neptune Beach, Florida that specializes in removing unwanted tattoos and skin blemishes using the advanced Astanza Duality laser. Lux Revamp is officially opening its doors in June and provides a wide range of aesthetic services, including laser tattoo removal, vascular lesion removal, and pigmented lesion removal, and injectables.



“At Lux Revamp, our mission is to provide treatments that enhance one’s natural beauty, restore the skin to its original condition, and ultimately boost our clientele’s confidence by removing unsightly blemishes or regretful ink,” said Christina Hekkert, owner. “As someone who has worked in Healthcare for over 30 years and with lasers for over 10, I’m so excited to combine my medical background and love of aesthetics to help others take control of their appearance.”

Lux Revamp uses the Astanza Duality Q-switched Nd:YAG laser to deliver safe, fast, and effective laser treatments for all skin types. The Duality produces two versatile wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, to shatter unwanted tattoo ink and pigmented lesions and coagulate small, unsightly vascular lesions. The Duality uses a homogenized flat-top square beam for safe application, minimized risks of treatment overlap, and efficient energy distribution. Lux Revamp also uses the Zimmer Cryo cooling machine, a superior skin-numbing solution, for maximum patient comfort and skin alleviation.

“The Lux Revamp team is highly skilled and committed to the success of their clients,” said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Account Representative. “Their medical knowledge, passion for delivering excellent results, and the utilization of the powerful Astanza Duality make them a recipe for success.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Lux Revamp is offering 15% off laser treatments and packages throughout the month of July.

About Lux Revamp

Lux Revamp is an aesthetic laser practice in Neptune Beach, Florida, that performs a wide range of aesthetic concerns, including unwanted tattoos and permanent makeup, pigmented lesions, vascular lesions, toenail fungus, acne scarring, and more. The team at Lux Revamp received training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading tattoo removal training program, and received the designations of Certified Laser Specialist (CLS) and Laser Safety Officer (LSO). All treatments are performed by owner Christina Hekkert, a medical professional with over 10 years of laser experience and extensive knowledge of Q-switched and therapy lasers.

To schedule a free consultation or learn more, visit https://luxrevamplaser.com/ , call (904) 372-3132, or email luxrevampfl@gmail.com . Lux Revamp is located at 1559 Atlantic Blvd Suite 132, Neptune Beach, FL 32226.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, and DermaBlate® systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience , which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.