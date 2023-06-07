HR Focal Point Achieves “Advanced,” Competency in Human Capital Management from SAP

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Focal Point today announced that it has achieved an “Advanced,” competency designation in Human Capital Management.

Obtaining a competency provides businesses with transparency on the skills, expertise and maturity of a partner’s SAP practice in delivering customer success.

The Competency Framework is designed to boost focus on customer lifetime value and customer outcomes, helping companies to find the partner that best fits their digital transformation journey towards becoming an intelligent enterprise.

“This great achievement serves as a token of our hard work and commitment to provide quality services and solutions,” Vice President of Consulting Services, Business Operations, Jennifer Becker said. “Our company has decades of experience with SAP, and this achievement further validates us in the HCM space. We are more than excited.”

Partners at the advanced competency tier show the progression of their SAP practice in their specific competency areas. By earning this designation, HR Focal Point assures that it can provide access to more certified consultants and platform integration capabilities in the specialized areas of Core HR & Payroll and Talent Management. HR Focal Point has also demonstrated a deeper level of proven customer success by reaching the second tier of required live customers over 24 months.

SAP Cloud PartnerEdge Gold partner and an official SAP Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll Partner Managed Cloud (PMC) Partner, HR Focal Point provides SAP and Successfactors implementation and support services focused on SAP’s Core HR & Payroll and Talent Management. “Our goal is to always provide our expertise for the benefit of our customers and their continued success,” Becker said.

HR Focal Point’s “Advanced” competency was granted based on the company’s demonstrated expertise and skills in Core HR & Payroll and Talent Management, including their related knowledge, proficiency and instances of customer success.

About HR Focal Point

HR Focal Point is an innovative SAP SuccessFactors consulting and services organization that specializes in assisting clients in the implementation and support of the entire suite of SAP SuccessFactors Human Capital Management software and applications. The HCM solutions allow customers to use intelligence to strengthen engagement across the entire workforce, deliver new, meaningful workplace experiences and join a community defining the future of work. The industry-leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions help more than 6,700 customers around the world turn purpose into performance.

HR Focal Point helps companies of all sizes to maximize the value in their SAP on-premise and SuccessFactors solutions and helps organizations add more meaning into people’s work, creating engaged workforces that improve both performance and profit. The depth of knowledge and industry experience of our Experts allows our team to efficiently and effectively assess, propose and implement solutions that directly contribute to our clients’ ability to achieve their goals. If you would like to learn more about HR Focal Point or need help ensuring precision SAP SuccessFactors solutions please visit us at www.hrfocalpoint.com or call +1-855-GO-4-HRFP (464.4737).

