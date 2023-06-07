COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES APPOINTS THREE LOCAL LEADERS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Phyllis M. Gillespie of Stuart, Gabrielle Raymond McGee of Palm Beach, and David Mérot of Wellington Begin Three-Year Terms Officially on July 1, 2023
We are excited to welcome Phyllis, Gabrielle and David to our Board of Directors, who will be great assets as the Community Foundation continues to meet the growing needs of our community”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties, a not-for-profit organization that leads partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to solve the region’s chronic and emerging issues, today announced the appointment of Phyllis M. Gillespie, Gabrielle Raymond McGee, and David Mérot to its Board of Directors.
— Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation
“The new members of our Board of Directors are deeply involved in their communities and bring diverse experiences in business and philanthropy that will strengthen our work,” said Julie Fisher Cummings, outgoing Chair of the Board of Directors for the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “As stewards of the Community Foundation, they are building on the long tradition of dedicated leaders and volunteers who are committed to making our area stronger through giving for good.”
Phyllis Gillespie of Stuart is the Partner and Director of the Medical Malpractice Department at Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson, Gary & Gillespie, P.L.L.C., where she manages the Medical Malpractice Department and handles complex medical negligence, tractor-trailer, breach of contract, and personal injury cases for clients all over the country. Gillespie has more than 40 years of combined nursing and legal experience. She graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She began her nursing career as a critical care nurse before attending the University of Memphis–Cecil C. Humphrey School of Law. In 1997, Gillespie joined the Medical Malpractice Department at Law Firm of Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson & Gary, P.L.L.C. Gillespie serves as a board member for Phrozen Pharoah Foundation and Fairview Golf Club, Inc. She previously served on the Board of Directors for the following non-profit organizations: Pace Center for Girls, Inc.; Helping People Succeed, Inc.; Gertrude Walden Child Care Center; and she served on the Student Advisory Committee at Stuart Middle School and Jensen Beach High School. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, and currently serves as the President of the Treasure Coast (FL) Chapter of The Links. Gillespie is a member of the National Bar Association, Virgil Hawkins Bar Association, Martin County Bar (former chair of the diversity committee), Treasure Coast Justice Association, The Florida Bar, and Tennessee Bar. She also serves as the Fourth Vice President of the Martin County Chapter of the NAACP. Gillespie is licensed to practice law in Tennessee, Florida, and the Supreme Court of the United States of America.
Gabrielle Raymond McGee is an award-winning Chief Operating Officer, Board Leader, and marketing powerhouse with an uncanny eye for the future, who puts movements in motion. McGee has driven transformational change for sports, entertainment, and fashion mega brands, such as Major League Baseball (MLB), USGA, NHL Islanders, and Tory Burch. Her contributions to MLB helped the organization transition into the digital age and generate unprecedented levels of fundraising and fan engagement around the All-Star Game and World Series for the League’s charitable initiatives. As Chief Operating Officer of the Tory Burch Foundation, McGee helped scale the organization to become a go-to resource for women entrepreneurs worldwide by launching ToryBurchFoundation.org. She architected the critically acclaimed, celebrity-led digital movement #EmbraceAmbition. And, in partnership with Bank of America, she launched the Capital program that has provided over $95 million to 5,500 women entrepreneurs. A passionate ocean conservationist, McGee serves as Board Director of oceanographer Dr. Sylvia Earle’s nonprofit, Mission Blue. Her accolades include being named to the Marketing Hall of Femme and receiving the Intellectual Contribution Award three times from the Stanford Graduate School of Business LEAD program. McGee holds a Master of Public Administration from New York University and a Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude, from Elon University.
David Mérot of Wellington is Director of the EDA (Economic Development Administration) University Center for Community & Economic Development at the University of Michigan. He has extensive background in strategic thinking, global effective management, brand and marketing strategy, and economic development research and implementation. Mérot has been involved in numerous economic development research projects, including a bi-annual seven-county wages and benefits survey, broadband access study, opportunity youth fiscal scan, literacy network data collection, and data visualization. He has supported local business owners to expand their business operations in the area and into international markets in partnership with the State of Michigan STEP grant economic development initiative. Mérot has facilitated and developed creative approaches related to entrepreneurship, community development, and a number of issues surrounding nonprofit funding, coalition implementation, and data collection for nonprofits and organizations in the region with the support of the Ruth Mott Foundation, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation, The Harding Foundation and The Community Foundation of Greater Flint. He holds a Master’s degree in Finance from EDC Paris. Prior to his arrival in Michigan, Mérot worked in several countries and in multiple multinational firms.
“We are excited to welcome Phyllis, Gabrielle and David to our Board of Directors, who will be great assets as the Community Foundation continues to meet the growing needs of our community,” said Danita R. DeHaney, President & CEO, Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. “Each brings a unique perspective, dedicated experience, and energetic enthusiasm and I look forward to working with all three of these accomplished leaders.”
As of July 1, 2023, the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties Board of Directors includes: Jeffrey A. Stoops, who was recently elected Chair; Julie Fisher Cummings; Dennis “Denny” S. Hudson III; The Honorable Sheree Davis Cunningham (Ret.); Sherry S. Barrat; Danita R. DeHaney; Anquan Boldin; Michael J. Bracci; Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker; Susan P. Brockway; Timothy D. Burke; James “Chip” DiPaula, Jr.; William E. Donnell; Earnie Ellison, Jr.; Dennis P. Gallon, PhD.; Phyllis M. Gillespie; Tammy Jackson-Moore; Joanne (Shannon) Julien, MD; Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Marshall; Gabrielle Raymond McGee; David Merot; Lisa M. Morgan, Esq.; Elizabeth R. Neuhoff; Pamela M. Rauch; Laurie S. Silvers, Esq.; Susan S. Stautberg; and Meredith Trim.
About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties
The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the foundation has distributed over $200 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the foundation supports initiatives that improve youth and education, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at https://yourcommunityfoundation.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+14103004102 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn