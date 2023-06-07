P&G Health collaborates with 37 Saudi hospitals and pharmacies to raise awareness of Peripheral Neuropathy

Tarek Abdelaziz – General Manager at P&G Health

Efforts emphasize the crucial role of early diagnosis during Neuropathy Awareness Week 2023

Hospitals and pharmacies support Neuropathy Awareness with 'Touch Test' kiosks, promoting early detection and medical attention.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- P&G Health, the healthcare division of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) makers of Neurobion, has collaborated with 37 hospitals and pharmacies across Saudi Arabia to raise awareness of Peripheral Neuropathy as part of its 'Put Life Back in Your Hands' campaign commemorating Neuropathy Awareness Week 2023.

Peripheral neuropathy (PN) is a chronic clinical condition, wherein the peripheral nervous system is damaged. 1 in 10 people1 and 1 in 2 diabetics2 suffer from Peripheral Neuropathy (PN). An estimated 80% patients remain undiagnosed and untreated3, with ratio being similar across different countries globally. Symptoms of peripheral neuropathy include numbness, tingling, prickling, and burning sensations in the hands and feet. Sufferers of PN report impacts on their quality of life including reduced physical abilities and poor sleep. Besides diabetes mellitus, obesity, alcohol misuse, and B vitamins deficiencies are other high-risk factors leading to peripheral nerve damage.

Tarek Abdelaziz – General Manager at P&G Health said: "We are thankful to the hospitals and pharmacies collaborating with us in this collective effort towards Neuropathy Awareness. As part of this collaboration, kiosks have been set up at the participating hospitals and pharmacies for ‘Touch Tests’ to help people understand neuropathy and its symptoms, and the importance of early detection and seeking timely medical attention”.

Dr. Shady Almasry, Deputy of Medical director for Medical department, Consultant of Internal Medicine, Endocrinology & Diabetes at GNP Hospital, Jeddah, commented: “Peripheral Neuropathy is often underestimated and diagnosed late, making it difficult for patients to receive proper treatment. As a result, raising awareness about the causes and early symptoms identification is crucial. In collaboration with P&G Health, we are committed to educating both consumers and healthcare professionals about PN to ensure that more people can recognize the signs and seek appropriate care. Through our efforts, we hope to improve awareness of this condition, promote early diagnosis and treatment and ultimately improve outcomes for those affected by it.”