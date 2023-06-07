Road repairs to begin on US, state highways near Petersburg, Walhalla and Niagara

BISMARCK, N.D. – Road repairs are scheduled to begin Thursday, June 8, on U.S. Highway 2, and N.D. Highways 32, 17 and 18. Work is expected to be completed the end of June.



Surface repairs, including milling, reclaiming and paving, will be done at N.D. 32 south of Petersburg, as well as N.D. 17 and N.D. 18 where they converge between Grafton and Park River. Temporary unpaved roadways will be used in these locations.



Mill and overlay work will also be done at N.D. 32 in Walhalla and U.S. 2 five miles west of Niagara.



Traffic will be reduced to a single lane, controlled by flaggers. Speed will be reduced to 25 mph in work zones. Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected. Width restrictions will be based on location.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Sarah Arntson

sararntson@nd.gov

701.328.6965

