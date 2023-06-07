Daytime lane closure on the Iowa 415 mile-long bridge near Polk City scheduled for June 14

Posted on: June 07, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa – June 7, 2023 – If you drive on the Iowa 415 mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake near Polk City you need to know about an upcoming daytime maintenance project that may slow down your trip.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, weather permitting, crews will need to close a lane on the bridge. During the closure, traffic will be maintained with temporary signals and pilot cars.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

For general information about this project contact Jacob Bennett, Des Moines maintenance office, at 515-262-2375 or [email protected]