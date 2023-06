VR in Healthcare Market Set to Soar to $2.38 Billion by 2026, Fueling a Revolutionary Leap in Patient Care

VR in Healthcare In USA Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The landscape of healthcare is being transformed by the rapid advancements in virtual reality (VR) technology. ๐ˆ๐ง 2018, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐•๐‘ ๐ข๐ง ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐š ๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ $240.91 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง. ๐‡๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ, ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฃ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐š ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐ฃ๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ง๐ž๐ฒ, ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ 2026, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ค๐ฒ๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐š๐ง ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ข๐ง๐ $2,383.68 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง. ๐’๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 33.18% ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2019 ๐ญ๐จ 2026. This forecasted trajectory highlights the immense potential of VR technology in revolutionizing healthcare practices and improving patient outcomes. The incorporation of VR in healthcare opens up avenues for immersive training, pain management, mental health treatment, surgical simulations, and much more. With each passing day, VR continues to break new ground, unlocking unique possibilities that will reshape the future of healthcare.

The healthcare industry is on the brink of a revolutionary transformation with the integration of virtual reality (VR) technology. This cutting-edge innovation has the potential to reshape the way patients are treated and healthcare solutions are delivered. VR opens up new possibilities in medical training, allowing healthcare professionals to simulate realistic scenarios and enhance their skills in a safe and controlled environment. Additionally, VR has proven to be valuable in medical marketing, enabling the creation of immersive experiences that educate and inform patients about various conditions and treatment options.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐•๐‘ ๐ข๐ง ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐š ๐ฐ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ฌ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ. ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

1. Technology: a. Head-Mounted Technology: This technology involves wearing a VR headset that provides an immersive experience by displaying virtual environments and allowing users to interact with them. b. Gesture-Tracking Technology: This technology tracks users' hand movements and gestures, enabling more intuitive and natural interactions within the virtual environment. c. Projector & Display Walls Technology: This technology utilizes large displays or projection systems to create a virtual environment that multiple users can experience simultaneously.

2. Product: a. VR Semiconductor Components: These components include integrated circuits, processors, and other electronic parts specifically designed for VR devices. b. VR Devices: This category encompasses a variety of VR headsets, controllers, and other hardware devices used for immersive experiences. c. VR Sensors: These sensors capture users' movements and gestures, allowing the virtual environment to respond accordingly and enhance the user experience. d. Others: This category may include additional VR-related products such as software applications, simulation tools, and specialized accessories.

3. End User: a. Hospitals and Clinics: VR technology finds applications in healthcare settings, such as assisting in surgical procedures, pain management, patient rehabilitation, and medical training. b. Research Laboratories: VR is utilized in research environments to explore new possibilities in healthcare, conduct studies, and develop innovative solutions. c. Other End Users: This category encompasses various stakeholders in the healthcare industry, such as pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare education institutions.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

2. EchoPixel

3. Alphabet Inc. (Google)

4. Orca Health

5. DAQRI

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. AppliedVR

8. Inc.

9. Firsthand Technology Inc.

10. General Electric

11. SyncThink Inc.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐•๐‘ ๐ข๐ง ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐š๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ณ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐›๐ฒ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐›๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ง. ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐›๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

North America:

The North American region, including the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is expected to be a key market for VR in healthcare.

The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological advancements, and significant investments in healthcare innovation contribute to market growth.

VR technology is being adopted in various healthcare applications, including surgical simulations, medical training, pain management, and patient rehabilitation.

Europe:

Europe, including countries like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe, represents a significant market for VR in healthcare.

The region is characterized by a strong healthcare system, a focus on research and development, and a growing emphasis on digital health technologies.

VR is increasingly being utilized in medical education, telemedicine, mental health treatment, and surgical planning across European healthcare institutions.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, China, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, is experiencing rapid growth in the VR in healthcare market.

The region has a large population, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing demand for advanced healthcare solutions.

VR technology is being adopted in medical education, diagnostic imaging, rehabilitation, and healthcare delivery in countries like Japan and China.

LAMEA:

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), including countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA, represents an emerging market for VR in healthcare.

The region is witnessing increased investments in healthcare infrastructure and the adoption of digital health technologies.

VR is being utilized in areas such as medical training, patient engagement, and therapy in LAMEA countries.

