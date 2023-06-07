Contraceptives Market Size (USD 50.6 Billion by 2030) Set to Reach New Heights: Analysis of Trends and Growth Drivers

Contraceptives Market Size 2030

Contraceptives Market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of advanced contraceptive methods and emergency contraceptives methods, especially for teenagers, and increase in awareness regarding sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are the major factors responsible for the growth of the contraceptives market. Increase in popularity of female condoms, custom-fit condoms, and other novel products fuels the demand for contraceptives, especially in developed regions. Furthermore, rise in adoption of modern contraceptives in the developing economies has significantly contributed to the market growth. However, sociocultural influences of contraceptives and side effects, such as infertility resulting from the use of contraception are the major impediments to the market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Ansell Ltd, Mayer Laboratories Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, The Cooper Companies Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Merck & Co Inc, Veru Inc, Abbvie Inc

The condoms segment is expected to dominate the overall contraceptives device market during the forecast period, due to increase in their demand in developed as well as developing economies. Male condoms are more popular than female condoms, which significantly boosts the growth of the overall contraceptive market. Increase in popularity of male condoms is attributed to their easy accessibility, ease-of-use, and wide acceptance across various regions.

Contraceptives market analysis is done on the basis of age group, product type, and end user. On the basis of age group, women in the age group of 15–24 years are the major revenue contributors to the contraceptive market. This is attributed to the increased usage of contraceptives among teenagers, early maturity among teenage girls, and rising demand for contraceptives. However, women aged above 44 years are the least contributors to the contraceptives market growth due to the menopause in women at the age 44 years and above. Above 44 years segment has highest contraceptives market share.

On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for majority share in the contraceptives market in 2020. This market is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period due to increase in awareness among the population, upsurge in adoption of modern contraceptives, and rise in prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases such as HIV/AIDS. Contraceptives market forecast from 2020 to 2030.

