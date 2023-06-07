Press Releases

06/07/2023

Attorney General Tong Praises Senate Vote to Expand Fraud-Fighting Authority

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today praised Senate passage of state legislation to approve expanded authority for the Office of the Attorney General to fight fraud and abuse across state government. The House of Representatives voted last month to approve the measure. The legislation now heads to Governor Ned Lamont for his signature.

“This is a historic win for all Connecticut taxpayers and workers. Every public dollar, worker, program, and agency should be equally protected from fraud, abuse and corruption. That has not been the case in Connecticut today, but it will be now. My office has a long track record of successful health care fraud prosecutions, based on excellent partnerships with our state and federal law enforcement and investigative partners. We are ready to build on that success and get to work,” said Attorney General Tong. “I am especially grateful to Sen. Mae Flexer, Senate Chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee, who led this effort in the Senate and to Rep. Matt Blumenthal who championed this bill as House Chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee.”

In 2009, Gov. M. Jodi Rell signed into law Connecticut’s False Claims Act, giving the Office of the Attorney General authority to investigate and civilly prosecute fraud and abuse of taxpayer funds. Since then, the Office of the Attorney General, in conjunction with federal and state law enforcement partners, has recovered over $181 million in misspent public dollars. But Connecticut’s law is exceptionally weak—it applies only to spending in State-administered health or human services programs. Connecticut’s law is far more limited than any one of our bordering states.

Legislation proposed by Attorney General Tong expands the scope of Connecticut’s False Claims Act by removing provisions that limit application of these statutes to State-administered health or human services programs. More than one hundred different agencies, offices, and quasi-public agencies spend tax dollars on behalf of the government of the State of Connecticut. The current Connecticut False Claims Act covers programs at just nine agencies. The legislation would allow the Office of the Attorney General to pursue fraud and abuse of tax dollars anywhere in State government, while also protecting and encouraging those who step forward to report fraud and abuse in any State spending.

States with similar False Claims Act authority have successfully pursued cases involving wage theft and wage violations, false claims regarding minority contracting requirements, defective and shoddy equipment, false safety certifications regarding dangerous construction conditions, unreliable environmental testing results, and more.



